Shop the Essential Activewear Layer for Fall

Alexis Parente
Sep 10, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Fall is here and winter is coming—cue the transitional clothing!

If you've been feeling a little chilly in your usual tank top during your morning run, but overheat as soon as you don your favorite running sweatshirt, we've found a perfect solution. The vest is a happy medium that will keep you warm—but not too warm—during your outdoor workouts. Wear one over a t-shirt in the early fall, and come winter, try it over a long-sleeved tee, sweatshirt, or even a fleece on extra-cold days. 

Shop the perfect workout layering piece, below.

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Adidas Stella McCartney

$155 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Arc'teryx

$175 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Sport

$195 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

LuluLemon

$98 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Uniqlo

$40 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Adidas

$130 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Aeance

$255 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Canada Goose

$350 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

No Ka'Oi

$348 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Gap

$45 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

The North Face

$45 SHOP NOW

