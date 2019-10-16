Here’s Your First Look at This Season’s Biggest Party-Dressing Trends

Image zoom Courtesy

I have two fall moods: either sweatpants and hot chocolate, or sequin dresses and champagne. There's no in-between for me. I've already secured all of my cozy fall outfits, but it's time to start thinking about festive going-out tops and dresses for all of the holiday parties ahead.

This season, Intermix released a collection of exclusive pieces by designers known for making attention-grabbing styles, from Monse to Helmut Lang.

The exclusive launch includes all of the biggest party trends. There are silky slip dresses by designers like Jonathan Simkhai and colorful satin suits by Helmut Lang. There are also statement-making jackets like a frilly, tweed design by Balmain and a classic leather moto by Iro.

One of the biggest fashion moments in the collection is the return of the '80s — I'm talking Alexis Colby on Dynasty. You'll find shiny, metallic, and puffy-shoulder dresses like the Rotate Birger Christensen one below.

Of course, it wouldn't be a holiday going-out collection without some sequins. Intermix included shiny, cutout dresses by Cushnie and a long-sleeve sequined number by Ronny Kobo, pictured at top.

The collection won't officially open to the public to shop until October 17, but because you're an InStyle.com reader, you can start shopping it now by clicking here.