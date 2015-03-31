Glam Gingham

InStyle.com
Mar 31, 2015 @ 1:56 pm
the look
pinterest
the look
Amerie in Diane von Furstenberg
Bryan Bedder/Getty
the look
pinterest
the look
Foxy Brown in Diane von Furstenberg
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
the look
pinterest
the look
Paris Hilton in Diane von Furstenberg
Ian Lawrence/Splash
the look
pinterest
the look
Heather Tom in Diane von Furstenberg
Robin Platzer/FilmMagic
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Bryan Bedder/Getty

the look

Amerie in Diane von Furstenberg
Advertisement
2 of 4 Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

the look

Foxy Brown in Diane von Furstenberg
3 of 4 Ian Lawrence/Splash

the look

Paris Hilton in Diane von Furstenberg
Advertisement
4 of 4 Robin Platzer/FilmMagic

the look

Heather Tom in Diane von Furstenberg

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!