Give Your Jeans a Spring Makeover

6 of 6 Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG, Ahmad Elatab / Splash News

If You Like Jean Jackets, Try a Blazer

Swap out your classic-but-casual jean jacket for a versatile denim blazer that can go from work to weekend. Belt a version over a silky pair of shorts a la the Elie Tahari runway (left) or pair a two-button design with skinny black jeans just like Kristin Cavallari did with her Boy Band of Outsiders jacket (right).