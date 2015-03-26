Give Your Jeans a Spring Makeover

Mar 26, 2015 @ 6:14 pm
If You Like Skinnies, Try Trouser Jeans
Allow yourself to exhale in tab-front jeans with low-slung pockets. Copy the Celine runway with an oversize version worn with a plain top or roll up a pleat-front pair a la Sienna Miller for a more casual look made for layering.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, KCSPresse / Splash News
If You Like Jean Skirts, Try a Denim Dress
Cozy and cool, a chambray minidress is chic in a single step. For the office, choose a polished denim number like Valentino's ladylike offering (left); for a Saturday excursion, try a loose tunic like Jessica Alba's boho look from Isabel Marant (right).
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images, Juliano Garcia/INFphoto.com
If You Like Boyfriend Jeans, Try High-Waist Jeans
Trade in your baggies for sleek '70s-inspired trousers that emphasize your natural waist. Get inspired by Derek Lam's elegant addition of a soft blouse (left) or follow Miranda Kerr's lead and dress up a pair with a structured blazer (right).
Imaxtree, Splash News
If You Like Straight-Leg, Try Cropped
Show off the season's pointy-toe pumps with slim, ankle-grazing stovepipes. Rock out a distressed pair Balmain-style with a tight roll or go sleek like January Jones in dark-wash J Brand jeans with an impeccable fit.
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, PacificCoastNews.com
If You Like Dark-Wash, Try Light-Wash
Lighten up your wardrobe with slouchy-cool pale blue denim. Go all-out '70s with a structured trouser design like Thakoon's or try '80s-style baby blue baggies a la Kate Bosworth in MiH.
Imaxtree, David Neiberger/Broadimage
If You Like Jean Jackets, Try a Blazer
Swap out your classic-but-casual jean jacket for a versatile denim blazer that can go from work to weekend. Belt a version over a silky pair of shorts a la the Elie Tahari runway (left) or pair a two-button design with skinny black jeans just like Kristin Cavallari did with her Boy Band of Outsiders jacket (right).
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG, Ahmad Elatab / Splash News
