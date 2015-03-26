Give Your Jeans a Spring Makeover

If You Like Skinnies, Try Trouser Jeans
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, KCSPresse / Splash News
If You Like Jean Skirts, Try a Denim Dress
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images, Juliano Garcia/INFphoto.com
If You Like Boyfriend Jeans, Try High-Waist Jeans
Imaxtree, Splash News
If You Like Straight-Leg, Try Cropped
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, PacificCoastNews.com
If You Like Dark-Wash, Try Light-Wash
Imaxtree, David Neiberger/Broadimage
If You Like Jean Jackets, Try a Blazer
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG, Ahmad Elatab / Splash News
