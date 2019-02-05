Gigi Hadid Created Leggings That You’ll Want to Live In

Image zoom Lauren Cowart

Is there anything Gigi Hadid can't do? Well, after watching her spike a volleyball like an Olympic athlete yesterday at the editor preview of the new clothing collection that she designed with Reebok, I'm going to have to say no.

If you're thinking this is just another fashion-y athleisure collection, think again. Hadid's designs are certainly cool, but can also keep up with the demands of a top athlete's workout. The high-waist leggings don't slide down when she bends over or does a summersault, which she actually does while somehow also returning a high-speed volleyball coming her way. "I wanted to make something lightweight and airy, but also comfortable," says Hadid. "Even though these clothes are light and will keep you cool, they're lined so they are comfortable to sweat in. You don't feel like you're floating in your own sweat."

Image zoom Lauren Cowart

The collection includes a special symbol of her heritage. "I reinterpreted the American flag, the Dutch flag, and the Palestinian flag, which are my parents’ roots," Hadid explains. "And I incorporated those reimagined flags into the Reebok flags." The thoughtful symbols appear on '90s-inspired windbreaker jackets, sweatpants, and ripped-up crop tops.

Of course, Hadid had to include some amazing sneakers in the collab. Her Aztreks are back, but chunkier, and include on-trend neon orange-and-teal accents. "It's the dad shoe, but a lot of people are buying $1,000 dad shoes and can't actually go to the gym in them," says Hadid. "I'm making a dad shoe that can actually support your foot." There are also stacked-platform neon kicks made for fashion risk-takers and updated runners. "The Freestyle Hi was the first shoe ever created for women by an athletic company," Hadid explains. "And before that, women were working out in men’s clothes and men’s shoes. And I think the Freestyle Hi is a really amazing symbol of including women in athletics."

Head to Reebok's website to shop the entire collection, which is sure to sell out any minute now.