You Can Dress Like Gigi Hadid in Paris For $309

Pierre Suu/WireImage
Ruthie Friedlander
Sep 29, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

How do you wear a pair of work slacks with a hoodie and look so damn cool while doing so? Take a cue from Lady Gigi Hadid, who’s been working over in Paris, and stepped out in this interesting mashup of work meets relaxation.

Check this out: a fitted suit pant and a sloppily tucked in hoodie. Laziness? Or calculated fashion perfection? We think the later.

VIDEO: Check Out Gigi Hadid's Sexiest Instagram Moments

 

Those pants are $30 from H&M, and you can grab a similar sweatshirt from the retailer, too. Find out how to copy her affordable look for pennies below.

1 of 4 Courtesy

The Pants

H&M $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

The Sweatshirt

H&M $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

The Sunglasses

Maui Jim $219 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

The Shoes

Crocs $35 SHOP NOW

