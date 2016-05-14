Gigi Hadid Makes the Case for Denim Bermuda Shorts

Leave it to supermodel Gigi Hadid to make basically any article of clothing look good. Case in point: the often-perplexing denim Bermuda short. While celebrating her 21st birthday with her ultra-gorgeous family, Hadid sported the longer jean short with a gray crop top, wire-rimmed shades, and patent pointy toe lace-up heels. Now, denim cut-offs have been a spring and summer staple for as long as we can remember—who wears short shorts? everyone!—but did Hadid just bring back the Bermuda? We think, yes.

Tricky lengths are becoming the new go-to (just think of the midi skirt and the culotte as other examples) but when seeking out your own mid-thigh to knee-grazing jort, look for cool details. A neat cuff, a frayed hemline, or well-placed holes give the shorts a worn-in vibe, making it seem like you just dusted them off from your summer camp days. To make the look your own, shop 12 Gigi-approved denim Bermuda shorts, below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Hudson Jeans

$155; shopspring.com

2 of 11 Courtesy

Hidden

$104; bloomingdales.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

ASOS

$46; asos.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

American Eagle Outfitters

$27 (originally $45); ae.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

Abercrombie & Fitch

$29 (originally $44); abercrombie.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

J Brand

$168; neimanmarcus.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

Joe's Jeans

$138; shopbop.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

Old Navy

$25; oldnavy.gap.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

Urban Renewal 

$54; urbanoutfitters.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

NYDJ

$69; bloomingdales.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

Paige Denim 

$138; paige.com

