Channel Your Favorite O.C. Babe With These Chic Swimsuits

It's summertime, and what would the season be without reruns of our favorite summertime classic, The O.C.? But while we binge watch, we're actually being super productive, getting major bikini-style tips from Marissa and Summer.

Whether our beach muses are rocking a feminine, floral-printed bikini or a sexy, hot-pink string duo, these girls know how to dress for the summer—and we're taking notes. (And hitting pause and rewind.)

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bikini Body

Shop below to get your O.C. style on!