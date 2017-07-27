Channel Your Favorite O.C. Babe With These Chic Swimsuits

FOX
Alexis Parente
Jul 27, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

It's summertime, and what would the season be without reruns of our favorite summertime classic, The O.C.? But while we binge watch, we're actually being super productive, getting major bikini-style tips from Marissa and Summer.

Whether our beach muses are rocking a feminine, floral-printed bikini or a sexy, hot-pink string duo, these girls know how to dress for the summer—and we're taking notes. (And hitting pause and rewind.)

Shop below to get your O.C. style on!

1 of 5 FOX; Courtesy

Floral String Bikini

Zimmermann $197 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 FOX; Courtesy

Wild Printed Monokini

Marysia $339 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 FOX, Courtesy

Embriodered Bikini

Topshop $70 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 FOX; Courtesy

Polka Dot Bikini

Shop it: Matteau top, $120; matchesfashion.com. Matteau bottom, $120; matchesfashion.com

5 of 5 FOX; Courtesy

White Triangle & Hot Pink Bikini's

Shop it: Heidi Klein triangle top, $119; heidiklein.com. Heidi Klein bikini bottoms, $119; heidiklein.com. Traingl string bikini, $89; northamerica.triangl.com

