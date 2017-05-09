How to Get Meghan Markle's Polo Look on a Budget  

Is anyone else out there totally in love with Meghan Markle's polo outfit from her first official public appearance with Prince Harry? We can't get enough of her chic fashion sense, and are super excited to see more. This adorable romance seems to really be heating up, and definitely not cooling down anytime soon it seems. Markle, always so chic, hasn't disappointed us yet and there are many more fashion moments to come. As her chic looks unfold we bring you the latest look from her day at the polo field- chic navy dresses and white outerwear pieces that won't break the bank. You too can dress like a princess in the making.

VIDEO: 11 Reasons Why Meghan Markle Would Make a Great Princess