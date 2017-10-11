Get Kate Middleton's Sold-Out Look With These Perfect Dupes

The Kate Middleton effect is stronger than ever. Yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge made her first appearance since announcing her third pregnancy. And it only took a few hours for eager fans to completely wipe out Net-a-Porter, Shopbop, and Farfetch's stock of her Temperley London dress.

Luckily, the brand makes a similar style in a shorter, white version. But it's only a matter of time before that one sells out, too. We're not going to let that get us down. Instead, we did some searching and found a look-alike dress that's just as elegant. It's made with delicate blue lace, has a modest hemline that hits below the calves, and the skirt includes pleating that jets out from the waist. The best part: It's on sale for $83, which is a tiny fraction of the cost of Middleton's choice.

Oh, and we've got you covered in the accessory department, too. Steal Middleton's earrings, heels, and clutch with our look-alike selections below.