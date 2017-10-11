Get Kate Middleton's Sold-Out Look With These Perfect Dupes

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Oct 11, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

The Kate Middleton effect is stronger than ever. Yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge made her first appearance since announcing her third pregnancy. And it only took a few hours for eager fans to completely wipe out Net-a-Porter, Shopbop, and Farfetch's stock of her Temperley London dress.

Luckily, the brand makes a similar style in a shorter, white version. But it's only a matter of time before that one sells out, too. We're not going to let that get us down. Instead, we did some searching and found a look-alike dress that's just as elegant. It's made with delicate blue lace, has a modest hemline that hits below the calves, and the skirt includes pleating that jets out from the waist. The best part: It's on sale for $83, which is a tiny fraction of the cost of Middleton's choice.

VIDEO: See More of Kate Middleton's Baby Bump

 

Oh, and we've got you covered in the accessory department, too. Steal Middleton's earrings, heels, and clutch with our look-alike selections below.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Flutter Sleeve Lace Dress

ASOS $83 (Originally $119) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Crystal Drop Earrings

Givenchy $48 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Teague Pointy Toe Pump

Athena Alexander $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Hot Fix Studded Clutch

Nina $45 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!