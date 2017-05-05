This Lilly Pulitzer Collab Has the Prettiest Hats for Your Next Vacation

You've probably already found your dream swimsuit for your next getaway, but a pretty hat can take your entire look to the next level. Luckily, luxury hat designer Eugenia Kim has teamed up with Lilly Pulitzer, and together they have created three designs that are perfect for any and everything that you have planned this summer.

If you're looking to snap a glamorous beach photo on Instagram, then the Cabana Hat from the Genie by Eugenia Kim and Lilly Pulitzer collection is exactly what you need. The large sun hat is decked out with gold tassels and pom-poms, and it has a wide brim that even Kentucky Derby goers would be jealous of.

Those who are on the prowl for a more luggage-friendly option will appreciate the Island Hopping Hat. It's a white bucket design that's embellished with one of Lilly Pulitzer's colorful prints.

And the star of the star of the Genie by Eugenia Kim and Lilly Pulitzer collaboration is the colorful PB Bohem Head Scarf. The turban design is the epitome of resort fabulousness, and it will add a gorgeous '60s vibe to any look.

Courtesy

The Genie by Eugenia Kim and Lilly Pulitzer collaboration drops at Lilly Pulitzer stores on Monday and online today for pre-order. Check out all of the styles in the video at the top.