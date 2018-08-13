5 Asian Designers to Shop Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The rom-com that's got everyone talking right now: Crazy Rich Asians. The book-turned-movie, which has a mostly-Asian cast, puts a long-overdue spotlight on Asian-Americans on the big screen. The best part: there aren't any stereotypes here — just a celebration of Asian-American culture and a recognition of talented actors and actresses.

And the diversity celebration doesn't stop there. Some of the film's stars — like Gemma Chan — are using this opportunity to highlight Asian designers, too. For several of the movie's red-carpet events, the British Chinese actress wore luxury brands designed by Asians, and she shared a little history about each one on her Instagram, too.

Take out your pen and paper. It's time to take notes and learn about five of Chan's favorite Asian designers below.

VIDEO: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Constance Wu And Henry Golding Reflect On Asian Representation in Media