5 Asian Designers to Shop Right Now

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 13, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
The rom-com that's got everyone talking right now: Crazy Rich Asians. The book-turned-movie, which has a mostly-Asian cast, puts a long-overdue spotlight on Asian-Americans on the big screen. The best part: there aren't any stereotypes here — just a celebration of Asian-American culture and a recognition of talented actors and actresses.

And the diversity celebration doesn't stop there. Some of the film's stars — like Gemma Chan — are using this opportunity to highlight Asian designers, too. For several of the movie's red-carpet events, the British Chinese actress wore luxury brands designed by Asians, and she shared a little history about each one on her Instagram, too.

Take out your pen and paper. It's time to take notes and learn about five of Chan's favorite Asian designers below.

VIDEO: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Constance Wu And Henry Golding Reflect On Asian Representation in Media

1 of 5 Gemma_Chan/Instagram

Kenzo

"French luxury house #KENZO was founded by Japanese designer Kenzo Takada in 1970. Since 2011, it has been designed by two wonderfully creative visionaries @humberto and @carollim who created this beautiful dress."

Kenzo Floral Ruffle Print Dress, $380; neimanmarcus.com.

2 of 5 Gemma_Chan/Instagram

Prabal Gurung

"Having a Marilyn moment in this beautiful dress by @prabalgurung. Singapore born, Kathmandu raised Prabal is a Nepalese-American designer and activist based in NYC. Known for speaking out on issues of race, privilege and prejudice, he has been described as a public conscience of the fashion industry. In his words: "I know what it's like to turn the pages of a magazine and not see anyone like you. It takes a lot of talking to yourself to confirm your self worth". It's encouraging that people like Prabal are trying to change fashion from within to become more inclusive — not just in terms of race but also gender, sexuality, size, age and other beauty standards too. Thank you for your continuing work and support."

Shop Parabal Gurung here.

3 of 5 Gemma_Chan/Instagram

Huishan Zhang

"Astrid vibes on the red carpet last night in Dallas. Dress is by Chinese-born, London based designer @huishanzhang."

Shop Huishan Zhang here.

4 of 5 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Altuzarra

"One of my favourite looks from last week by @altuzarra. Joseph Altuzarra was born in Paris and raised by a Chinese American mother and a French Basque father. He is now based in New York."

Shop Altuzarra here.

5 of 5 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta

"At the Philadelphia premiere I was honoured to wear this beautiful @oscardelarenta look. Oscar de la Renta was born in the Dominican Republic. Today, two of his protégés are carrying on his work. Thank you @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun for supporting our film."

Shop Oscar de la Renta here.

