5 Asian Designers to Shop Right Now

The rom-com that's got everyone talking right now: Crazy Rich Asians. The book-turned-movie, which has a mostly-Asian cast, puts a long-overdue spotlight on Asian-Americans on the big screen. The best part: there aren't any stereotypes here — just a celebration of Asian-American culture and a recognition of talented actors and actresses.
And the diversity celebration doesn't stop there. Some of the film's stars — like Gemma Chan — are using this opportunity to highlight Asian designers, too. For several of the movie's red-carpet events, the British Chinese actress wore luxury brands designed by Asians, and she shared a little history about each one on her Instagram, too.
Take out your pen and paper. It's time to take notes and learn about five of Chan's favorite Asian designers below.
