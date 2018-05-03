You Can Now Wear Gap To Your Wedding, Kinda ...

Have you ever tried on bridal undergarments? They prick you and suck you and all around are just uncomfortable. Even the "seamless" options leave much to be desired, and brides-to-be are often left having to choose whether to look great or feel great.

On arguably one of the most important days of your life, you shouldn't settle, and thanks to Gap, now we may not have to. Today marks the launch of Love by GapBody, a capsule collection of bras, panties, and pajamas for exclusively for brides.

The pieces are adorned with delicate lace and ribbon detailing and incorporate hints of blue (get it? "Something blue"?) With robes, pajamas, and swim cover-ups this capsule will take you from your wedding day straight to your honeymoon. The pieces truly capture the spirit of what we know and love about GapBody: being comfortable, without sacrificing fit or style.

“As a brand, we encourage and empower all women to be their best self," Wendi Goldman, Gap’s Chief Product Officer, tells InStyle.com exclusively. "The Bridal Collection for Love by GapBody was designed with the bride in mind by celebrating her commitment to feeling great in her own skin and confident in her true self on her big day. We want her to love having pretty comfortable options, love wearing next to nothing, and love wearing something white or blue.”

Love by GapBody is on sale today at gap.com. The pieces in the collection start at $11 for a pair of lace “Just Married” underwear to the bridal babydoll PJ and underwear set for $55.