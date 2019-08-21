Gap Is Bringing Back Its Best Denim Pieces From the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s

Image zoom Courtesy

Get the confetti and balloons ready because it's Gap's 50th birthday. The brand is celebrating the milestone by throwing a huge party. And by huge party, I mean a massive shopping event filled with an epic collection of jean pants, jackets, skirts, and tops.

The limited-edition line is called Denim Through the Decades and it highlights some of the best denim moments from over the years. There are flared styles from the '70s, cropped silhouettes from the '80s, and baggy fits from the '90s. Gap also brought back its iconic namesake logo, etching it on sporty hoodies, chambray shirts, and structured jackets.

Of course, Gap has so much more to offer than just jeans, so the brand also released the 1969 Premium collection, which has cool suede and leather jackets, cozy sweatshirts, and — my favorite part — tie-dye tees. There are actually a total of 50 new T-shirts dropping. Think of it as the fashion equivalent of candles on a cake.

Image zoom Courtesy

Gap is topping off the birthday party with wildly low prices. Most items are under $108, and some start as low as 20 bucks. But if you really love Gap, you could invest in the limited-edition suede jacket for $598 that'll make you feel like it's your birthday, too.