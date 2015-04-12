The Ladies of Game Of Thrones's Best Off-Screen Style Moments

WireImage, AP Images, FilmMagic
Alexandra DeRosa
Apr 12, 2015 @ 4:10 pm

Game Of Thrones returns tonight! We couldn't wait to see where the story about the deadly game for control over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros picks up, so we took a look back at the ladies of the Game Of Thrones's best red carpet moments. The fantasy drama is consistently full of eye candy (the HBO series is filmed in Iceland, Spain, Croatia, Morocco and other exotic locations), but off-screen, the actresses have red carpet moments that are just as captivating. 

RELATED: Game of Thrones Actors and Their Hilarious Instagrams!

From Natalie Dormer's chic separates (above, left) to Emilia Clarke's romantic Donna Karan Atelier number (above, center) to Lena Headey's silk-organza Jenny Packham ball gown (above, right), these looks are a force to reckon with!

PHOTOS: Best Off-Screen Looks of the Ladies of Game Of Thrones

1 of 18 AP Images

Emilia Clarke: 2013 Emmy Awards

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, wore an ethereal Donna Karan Atelier column complete with a train and sheer one-shoulder strap. A metallic belt, Rauwolf clutch, and Forevermark jewels added to the actress’s look.

Advertisement
2 of 18 WireImage

Emilia Clarke: 2014 Golden Globes Awards

The actress chose a sculptural black and white Proenza Schouler peplum number for her walk down the red carpet. Simple black sandals and statement jewelry by Sidney Garber gave her look a modern edge.

3 of 18 FilmMagic

Emilia Clarke: 2014 SAG Awards

Clarke went for an Old Hollywood look and glistened in a custom Calvin Klein Collection gown that she paired with a Rauwolf clutch and Pomellato jewelry.

Advertisement
4 of 18 WireImage

Gwendoline Christie: 2015 SAG Awards

Christie, who stars as Brienne of Tarth, arrived in a red hot Giles gown. For finishing touches, the actress swiped on a matching cherry-colored lipstick and accessorized with gold cluster earrings.

Advertisement
5 of 18 WireImage

Gwendoline Christie: 2014 British Fashion Awards

Christie turned heads in a sleeveless black column with 3-D zig-zag embellishments.

Advertisement
6 of 18 WireImage

Gwendoline Christie: Game Of Thrones Season 5 World Premiere

The floor-grazing robe style topper paired well with straight leg trousers and statement flats. To anchor the look, Christie wore matching chain link cuffs on each arm.

Advertisement
7 of 18 Getty Images

Lena Headey: 2014 Emmy Awards

Lena Headey, who stars as Cersei Lannister, chose a black Rubin Singer gown with an asymmetrical neck and hemline.

Advertisement
8 of 18 FilmMagic

Lena Headey: Season 4 Premiere of Game of Thrones in New York City

The British actress stunned in a black silk-organza ball gown by Jenny Packham. The velvet ribbon belt and illusion neckline gave the sophisticated silhouette a touch of whimsy.

Advertisement
9 of 18 WireImage

Lena Headey: 2014 SAG Awards

The actress hit the carpet in a psychedelic striped gown by Jenny Packham. Headey’s simple top knot and orange lip gave the flowy look just the right amount of edge.

Advertisement
10 of 18 Getty Images

Maisie Williams: The 2015 National Television Awards

Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, nailed the menswear-inspired look in a tailored-to-perfection royal blue pant suit with black lapels and a chic pocket chain.

Advertisement
11 of 18 Getty Images

Maisie Williams: 2015 SAG Awards

The 17-year-old actress worked a flirty red lace dress with a peek-a-boo hem.

Advertisement
12 of 18 FilmMagic

Maisie Williams: Entertainment Weekly Event

Williams wore a beaded mint-colored minidress, matching the dress's shiny embellishments with a pair of silver pointy-toe pumps.

Advertisement
13 of 18 Getty

Natalie Dormer: 2015 SAG Awards

Natalie Dormer, who plays Margaery Tyrell, went for an ethereal look in a Naeem Khan gown with a painterly floral print.

Advertisement
14 of 18 WireImage

Natalie Dormer: 2015 EE British Academy Awards

The actress pulled off the jumpsuit trend with ease in a colorblock ensemble by Roksanda. Sleek Christian Louboutin pumps and loose tousled waves was all this look needed.  

Advertisement
15 of 18 WireImage

Natalie Dormer: AOL’s 2014 Build Speaker Series

Dormer mastered the art of mixing prints by pairing her striped top with a floral-accented skirt. To give the look an even more playful edge, she accessorized with two-tone cap-toe pumps.

Advertisement
16 of 18 Getty Images

Sophie Turner: 2015 SAG Awards

Sophie Turner, who stars as Sansa Stark, wore an Osman dress with cutouts and an asymmetrical scalloped hem. The best part? Turner’s sweet yet sultry heart-adorned T-strap Christian Louboutin sandals.

Advertisement
17 of 18 Getty Images

Sophie Turner: Game Of Thrones Season 4 Premiere in Paris

Turner walked the carpet in a Mauro Grifoni collared dress. Bow-bedecked peep-toe pumps and a braided updo completed her sweet, ladylike look.

Advertisement
18 of 18 WireImage

Sophie Turner: Entertainment Weekly’s 2014 Annual Comic-Con Celebration

Turner wore a Matthew Williamson number with a blue floral paneled skirt. Red and black strappy Sophia Webster sandals completed the look.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!