Gal Meets Glam Blogger Julia Engel Just Released the Prettiest Coat Collection

Image zoom JULIAHENGEL/INSTAGRAM

If you were a fan of the dresses and shoes designed by Gal Meets Glam blogger Julia Engel, then you are going fall in love with her coat collection, which is launching just in time for colder weather.

"We brought the same affinity for charming details into the coats that we do into our dresses and other apparel each month, adding pleated pocket flaps, perfectly placed ruffles, and more to create styles women can’t find anywhere else," Engel exclusively tells InStyle.com.

The 26-piece collection is available in a mostly pastel palette that matches Engel's Instagram feed, which, by the way, has over a million followers. You'll find coats in soft pink, light gray, and baby blue shades. Engel also worked dark florals and classic black styles into the coat collection.

"As always, I followed my instincts about what I love and tried to put myself in my customers’ shoes when considering what will fit her needs and help make her life more beautiful," Engel explains.

RELATED: Gal Meets Glam Just Designed the Comfiest Shoe Collection That’s Bound to Sell Out

Each style is embellished with tiny details that make it feel unique, from ruffle-trimmed sleeves to silky quilting. It might sound pretty fancy, but the Gal Meets Glam coat collection is actually versatile enough to wear anywhere. "I love being able to get dressed for a drive out in the country to pick out a Christmas tree the same week as I’m dressing for a glamorous holiday cocktail party," Engel adds. "The staple coats in my closet take me from one winter activity to the next with ease and comfort."

You could dress up the coats with heeled boots and a long-sleeve dress or wear them with your favorite jeans and flats. "I love classic pieces that pair with anything, but also have a soft spot for statement styles that instantly make any outfit special," says Engel. "We included both types of styles in our debut coat collection. It’s impossible to choose just one favorite, but at the moment, I’m most looking forward to wearing our Annelise coat. It’s the best of both worlds, thanks to its timeless toggle-button silhouette and memorable pastel plaid print."

The sizes start at a 00 and go up to a 20, and prices range from $190 to $450. No matter which one you choose, the blogger and Instagram celebrity wants to make sure you are getting your money's worth. "Quality is always number one," says Engel. "Winter weather can be tough on our clothing, so a coat needs to be able to hold up beautifully year after year to be worth the investment."

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now on galmeetsglam.com.