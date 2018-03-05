Gal Gadot's Oscars Dress Was Made for Boomerang, Not the Oscars

Most celebs at the 2018 Oscars just stand still as they wait patiently for the photographers to capture their looks. But not Gal Gadot. The Wonder Woman actress hit the red carpet wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Givenchy dress complete with the most dramatic fringe skirt you'll ever see.

The silver and gunmetal tassels were so good, that Gadot couldn't resist twirling from side to side. I mean, can you blame her? It's like the same excited feeling you had as a kid every time you drove through a car wash. But this, of course, is much better because it's couture.

