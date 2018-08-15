Most Items Are Under $100 In Gabrielle Union's New Clothing Collection

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One year has passed since Gabrielle Union started blessing us with affordable (and stylish) clothes from her New York & Company collaborations. So to celebrate, the duo's dropping a collection that's filled with fan-favorites from past seasons. Plus, they're giving us some newbies that will help us all stay warm and on trend throughout the fall.

"With this collection, I really wanted to create pieces that embody a strong, powerful, unstoppable woman," Union tells InStyle. "It’s all about celebrating and lifting each other up, which is why this #AllTogetherNow campaign is so important to me." With inclusivity being at the core of the campaign's message, the latest Gabrielle Union Collection at New York and Company includes items that range from a size 0 to a 20. So there's so much for women of varying sizes to choose from.

"My favorite pieces are the ‘Rule The World’ sweater ($60; newyorkandcompany.com), and I love a good wide-leg pant and all of the plaid I incorporated in to the different styles," says Union. "There are so many separates, which makes it more fun to mix-and-match the pieces depending on your mood."

Head to New York & Compay's website to shop the entire Gabrielle Union collection and check out our faves ahead.

