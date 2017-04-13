If You Have $40, You Can Get Gabrielle Union's Exact Red Carpet Look

Prince Williams / FilmMagic
Alexis Bennett
Apr 13, 2017

Thank you, Gabrielle Union for showing us how to shut down the red carpet without spending thousands of dollars. During a screening of The Fate of the Furious, the 44-year-old actress stepped out in a jumpsuit from New York & Company's 7th Avenue Design Studio. It's a classic look that includes a one-sleeve silhouette, belted waist, and wide-leg trousers. The best part: It only costs $80.

And just when we thought the news couldn't get any better, we discovered that Union's favorite items on the brand's website are currently 50 percent off, including this stunner. So you can easily channel the star's elegant look for only 40 bucks. You might as well grab a couple more of the affordable designs while they're still on sale. Check out our favorite options below.

VIDEO: Get Gabrielle Union's Glossy Red Lips

1 of 3 Courtesy

Ruffled Lace Skirt

New York & Co. $35 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
2 of 3 Courtesy

Soft Wrap Trench Coat

New York & Co. $55 (Originally $110) SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Two-Button Jacket

New York & Co. $40 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW

