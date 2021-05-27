PSA: This Sustainable Denim Brand Is Offering Deals as Low as $32
It's no secret the fashion industry is stuck in an endless, wasteful cycle. Denim production is a major culprit of negative environmental impact and pollution — and the influx of fast fashion brands is only leaving deeper, harsher footprints. Luckily, companies like G-Star Raw, known for it's high-quality denim since 1989, have committed to sustainable, fair-trade practices in an effort to turn the tide — and the brand is inviting you to shop its styles for as little as $32 during Memorial Day weekend.
G-Star Raw uses Cradle to Cradle Gold Level-certified denim, and leans on innovative dyeing and finishing processes such as ozone bleaching, laser treatments, and natural tanning of leather to create its sustainable line of products. Fabric materials like organic cotton, recycled cotton, hemp and organic hemp, and recycled wool are used across the board — as a partner of the Better Cotton Initiative, G-Star aims to help create a more sustainable cotton industry.
You'll find very little is off limits during the brand's Memorial Day sale — use code 30OFF at checkout to save on regularly priced items, or peruse the already discounted sale section to save even more. Shop countless styles, including high-waisted skinny jeans, loose-cut denim shorts, and comfortable sweatpants.
If you've already stocked up on denim for the foreseeable future, feast your eyes on the brand's lightweight jumpsuits. This khaki style is made from a fabric blend of recycled polyester and high-twisted cotton that's been produced from post-consumer or post-industrial waste materials. Don't miss out on the brand's equally sustainable dress selection, including this slim-fit tank dress made from 100 percent organic cotton — not a drop of water was wasted in the making of this piece.
Head to G-Star Raw to shop all of its sustainable pieces while they're marked down in honor of Memorial Day. Just don't forget to use code 30OFF on all regularly priced items at checkout.
