The Tiny Detail That Makes All of Your Tops Look Instantly Cooler

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Combining multiple trends often results in odd, impractical outfits. Think about it. Right now street-style stars are wearing bike shorts paired with puffer coats anchored with strappy, toe-ring sandals. It's fascinatingly weird, right? If you aren't as adventurous in the fashion department, there's a practical and functional trend new that's blowing up: pockets.

That's right, pockets. Of course, blouses with pockets aren't anything new, but lately celebs like Priyanka Chopra and designers like Karl Lagerfeld for Fendi are gravitating towards the utilitarian tops like never before. I credit the normcore movement and the resurgence of cargo pants. You could even call this trend the cargo shirt, as the trend favors larger-than-is-typical pockets.

Some designs take a western approach in luxe leather with multi-colored flaps, while others are car-mechanic chic, with boxy silhouettes and khaki hues.

So breathe new life into your favorite pair of skinny jeans by wearing them with a pocket-embellished top. Or give those pencil skirts a 2019 makeover by tucking one into the waist. See how our favorite celebrities are wearing the look in the roundup ahead and click all the way through to shop our favorite cargo shirts.

Karlie Kloss

Image zoom Karlie Kloss took on the utilitarian look in a white Louis Vuitton blouse with four pockets attached to the front. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Image zoom Yara Shahidi took the trend to the next level in matching Missoni separates and white Christian Louboutin heels. Gotham/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Image zoom Take notes. Priyanka's yellow leather top by Drome is the perfect complement for your everyday jeans. PRIYANKACHOPRA/INSTAGRAM

Victoria Beckham

Image zoom A vintage camo jacket with pockets on the front elevated Victoria Beckham's all-black outfit. Steal her look with this $79 look-alike. James Devaney/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin