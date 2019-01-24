The Tiny Detail That Makes All of Your Tops Look Instantly Cooler
This might be the biggest (and easiest-to-pull-off) trend of 2019.
Combining multiple trends often results in odd, impractical outfits. Think about it. Right now street-style stars are wearing bike shorts paired with puffer coats anchored with strappy, toe-ring sandals. It's fascinatingly weird, right? If you aren't as adventurous in the fashion department, there's a practical and functional trend new that's blowing up: pockets.
That's right, pockets. Of course, blouses with pockets aren't anything new, but lately celebs like Priyanka Chopra and designers like Karl Lagerfeld for Fendi are gravitating towards the utilitarian tops like never before. I credit the normcore movement and the resurgence of cargo pants. You could even call this trend the cargo shirt, as the trend favors larger-than-is-typical pockets.
Some designs take a western approach in luxe leather with multi-colored flaps, while others are car-mechanic chic, with boxy silhouettes and khaki hues.
So breathe new life into your favorite pair of skinny jeans by wearing them with a pocket-embellished top. Or give those pencil skirts a 2019 makeover by tucking one into the waist. See how our favorite celebrities are wearing the look in the roundup ahead and click all the way through to shop our favorite cargo shirts.