How to Wear One of Spring's Trickiest Trends: Unexpected Cutouts

Alexandra DeRosa
Apr 06, 2015 @ 3:01 pm

Cutouts have ripped through the fashion industry and are as popular as ever—so much so that the sliced detail is nearing "classic" territory. But we can always count on designers to deliver refreshing takes on trends.

Stella McCartney cut into a navy sweater set with geometric shapes (above, left), Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler spliced oversize sweaters that showed just a hint of skin (above, center), and Phoebe Philo of Céline cut symmetrical spheres into the sides of a tunic, giving way to the waist (above, left).

The takeaway here is that even though these looks are sliced and slashed, they aren't too revealing. They maintain a cool, ladylike vibe that can't compete with belly button–baring pieces and side boob–showing silhouettes. To translate the look into your own wardrobe, be sure to create a balanced look by covering up elsewhere—the term "less is more" really applies here. If you're trying out the look with a dress, make sure it's a style that hits no higher than the knee; if you're trying the trend with a crop top, pair it with a voluminous pant, like a dramatic culotte.

Shop the trend (from left): French Connection dress, $148; frenchconnection.com. Elizabeth and James crop top, $265; intermixonline.com. River Island dress, $90; riverisland.com for similar style.

Unexpected Cutouts

Unexpected Cutouts

Cutouts have been in demand season after season, but this time around, fabrics have been slashed and spliced to create an unexpected peek-a-boo effect. When giving the trend a go, be sure to balance out your look with slouchy silhouettes and cover up elsewhere.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Stella McCartney, Proenza Schouler, Céline

French Connection

French Connection

$148; frenchconnection.com

Elizabeth and James

Elizabeth and James

$265; intermixonline.com

River Island

River Island

$90; riverisland.com for similar style

Lightweight Ponchos

Lightweight Ponchos

Ponchos popped up everywhere this fall. For spring, the cozy-cool silhouette has been crafted in light-as-air fabrics, making the trusty style a year-round staple—and not to mention, ideal for those transitional months.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Isabel Marant, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chloé

Witchery

Witchery

$170; witchery.com

Tory Burch

Tory Burch

$350; toryburch.com

Oasis

Oasis

$49; oasis.andotherbrands.com

Military-Inspired

Military-Inspired

Sacai, Chloé, and Marc Jacobs delivered badass renditions of military-inspired looks. To work the style into your wardrobe, shop for pieces that scream "military" in color and detail (read: army green and oversize pockets) but have a feminine fit, like the matching pencil skirt and crop top set you'll find ahead.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Sacai, Chloe, Marc Jacobs

H&M

H&M

$29 (top), hm.com; $25 (skirt), hm.com

Gap

Gap

$80; gap.com

Zara

Zara

$100; zara.com

Lattice Work Detail

Lattice Work Detail

Even though the looks at Altuzarra, Balenciaga, and Balmain are rather racy, the offerings at retail level are much more wearable. Sheer-backed lattice work and strategically placed cutouts on tailored tops and fitted dresses brings this look down to earth.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Altuzarra, Balenciaga, Balmain

BCBG Max Azria

BCBG Max Azria

$98; bcbg.com

Karen Millen

Karen Millen

$399; karenmillen.com

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff

$298; rebeccaminkoff.com

Colored Trenches

Colored Trenches  

Ditch your traditional camel-colored trench for some color—but don't forgo the traditional route all together. You want to find a topper in a sweet hue with all the details for which a classic trench is known and loved.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Rebecca Taylor, Fausto Puglisi, Stella McCartney

 

Tibi

Tibi

$675; tibi.com

Pixie Market

Pixie Market

$209; pixiemarket.com

ModCloth

ModCloth

$125; modcloth.com

Extreme Sportswear

Extreme Sportswear

As terms like athleisure take off, things are getting very sporty. To transition the look from the runway into your own wardrobe, choose one sporty piece and team it with something simple.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Alexander Wang, Carven, Lacoste

Topshop

Topshop

$160; topshop.com

H&M

H&M

$60; hm.com

Choies

Choies

$39; choies.com

Fringe Overload

Fringe Overload

Fringe detailing got a makeover this season. Designers ditched the western vibe and delivered playful looks that feel incredibly modern. To ease into the trend, try a small fringed handbag. If you're more of a risk-taker, go for a sexy fringe skirt. Shop both ahead.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Giambattista Valli, Fendi, Alberta Ferretti

 

Zara

Zara  

$199; zara.com

Ash

Ash

$265; ash.com

BCBG Max Azria

BCBG Max Azria

$268; bcbg.com

Tiered

Tiered

On the runway, it was go big or go home. But if the silhouette intimidates you, try the look in small doses by wearing a top with a tiered hem. When wearing a flouncy tiered dress, keep the rest of your look simple with minimal accessories (like a simple strappy sandal and streamlined jewelry). 

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Cédric Charlier, Lanvin, Honor

Thakoon

Thakoon

$525; farfetch.com

Rebecca Taylor

Rebecca Taylor

$395; rebeccataylor.com

IRO

IRO

$535; net-a-porter.com

Menswear-Inspired

Menswear-Inspired

It's never been easier to master the borrowed-from-the-boys look, as designers continue to turn out expertly crafted separates. For a modern take, steer clear of shoulder pads and matchy-matchy pant suits. To add a touch of femininity, look for pieces with a ladylike edge. Don't be afraid to accessorize with killer heels and a structured handbag.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Vera Wang, Anthony Vacarello, Tibi
 

H&M

H&M

$50; hm.com

J.Crew

J.Crew

$108; jcrew.com

Reiss

Reiss

$252; reiss.com

Oversize Buttons

Oversize Buttons

Larger-than-life buttons are easier to wear than you may think. The key is to avoid looking cutesy and kitschy. To nail the look, seek out pieces with streamlined silhouettes and modern details.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Derek Lam, Dior, Céline

Zara

Zara

$80; zara.com

Theory

Theory

$425; theory.com

Topshop

Topshop

$68; topshop.com

