How to Wear One of Spring's Trickiest Trends: Unexpected Cutouts

Cutouts have ripped through the fashion industry and are as popular as ever—so much so that the sliced detail is nearing "classic" territory. But we can always count on designers to deliver refreshing takes on trends.

Stella McCartney cut into a navy sweater set with geometric shapes (above, left), Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler spliced oversize sweaters that showed just a hint of skin (above, center), and Phoebe Philo of Céline cut symmetrical spheres into the sides of a tunic, giving way to the waist (above, left).

The takeaway here is that even though these looks are sliced and slashed, they aren't too revealing. They maintain a cool, ladylike vibe that can't compete with belly button–baring pieces and side boob–showing silhouettes. To translate the look into your own wardrobe, be sure to create a balanced look by covering up elsewhere—the term "less is more" really applies here. If you're trying out the look with a dress, make sure it's a style that hits no higher than the knee; if you're trying the trend with a crop top, pair it with a voluminous pant, like a dramatic culotte.

Shop the trend (from left): French Connection dress, $148; frenchconnection.com. Elizabeth and James crop top, $265; intermixonline.com. River Island dress, $90; riverisland.com for similar style.

