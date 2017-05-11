French Connection's Mother's Day Sale Is Perfect for Last-Minute Folks

Getty
Alexis Bennett
May 11, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

It might be a little too late to have online purchases shipped to your mom in time for Mother's Day, but you can show your appreciation on any day of the year. That's why French Connection is having a Mother's Day special online that will continue even after the holiday has passed.

Shoppers get to take 30 percent off of all purchases until May 16. All you need to score the affordable (and stylish) goodies is the promo code "FC4MOM". That includes new arrivals, accessories, and swim. Hey, you might as well grab something for yourself, too. We're not judging.

Shop our favorite items from French Connection's Mother's Day sale below.

Agnes Floral Dress

Agnes Floral Dress

French Connection $230 (Originally $328) SHOP NOW
Copley Crepe Jumpsuit

Copley Crepe Jumpsuit

French Connection $118 (Originally $168) SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Nuru Schiffley Striped Peplum Shirt

French Connection $83 (Originally $118) SHOP NOW
Sasha Satin Slip Dress

Sasha Satin Slip Dress

French Connection $97 (Originally $138) SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Agnes Floral Applique Top

French Connection $118 (Originally $168) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Ary Tencel Paperbag Waist Trousers

French Connection $83 (Originally $118) SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Milano Mozart Ladder Detail Jumper

French Connection $62 (Originally $88) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Hoffman Stitch Bomber Jacket

French Connection $139 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW

