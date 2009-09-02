Four Easy Tailoring Tricks

2 of 4 Perry Hagopian

Get Great-Fitting Pants



TIGHTEN THE SEAT Even loose-fitting trousers should have shape. Take in the seat of the pants so the fabric doesn't bunch or gather.

PRICE: $30



NARROW THE INSEAMS With slimmer inseams the pants will fall gracefully from the hips without heavy breaks in the fabric.

PRICE: $28



RAISE THE HEM Bring the shoes you intend to wear with your pants to the fitting. Have each pant leg pinned separately since your limbs aren't always the same length.

PRICE: $20





