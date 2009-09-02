Four Easy Tailoring Tricks

Sep 02, 2009 @ 2:38 pm
Add Shape to a Shift Dress - Four Easy Tailoring Tricks
Add Shape to a Shift Dress

BRING IN THE BUST Wear the right bra to your fitting so that you get the proper alteration.
PRICE: $40*

CINCH IN THE WAIST If the garment twirls loosely when it's on, it will look better taken in.
PRICE: $30

SHORTEN THE HEM A few inches above the knee is the most popular length.
PRICE: $24

*Average costs. Prices may vary from city to city.
Get Great-Fitting Pants - Four Easy Tailoring Tricks
Get Great-Fitting Pants

TIGHTEN THE SEAT Even loose-fitting trousers should have shape. Take in the seat of the pants so the fabric doesn't bunch or gather.
PRICE: $30

NARROW THE INSEAMS With slimmer inseams the pants will fall gracefully from the hips without heavy breaks in the fabric.
PRICE: $28

RAISE THE HEM Bring the shoes you intend to wear with your pants to the fitting. Have each pant leg pinned separately since your limbs aren't always the same length.
PRICE: $20


Streamline a Blazer - Four Easy Tailoring Tricks
Streamline a Blazer

SLIM THE SLEEVES For a more streamlined, feminine look, taper boxy sleeves so there is added separation between your arms and waist.
PRICE: $39

NIP IT AT THE WAIST Give your blazer instant shape by having the sides brought in so you can flaunt your natural curves.
PRICE: $34

WATCH YOUR WRISTS Too-long sleeves are an immediate giveaway of an ill-fitting jacket. Hem the length so they hit at your wrist.
PRICE: $33

Slim Down a Blouse - Four Easy Tailoring Tricks
Slim Down a Blouse

REIN IN THE ARMS Add structure to a loose, floppy sleeve by giving it a bubble hem. Simply tighten the elastic until it looks right.
PRICE: $17

TRIM THE WAIST Even a flouncy blouse needs shape. Bring in the sides slightly for a slimmer, more flattering fit.
PRICE: $23

