The Coolest Denim Pieces to Buy at Forward's Sale

Alexis Bennett
Apr 07, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Right now, Forward by Elyse Walker is having the sale to end all sales. The retailer always stocks our favorite designers (hey, Rag & Bone and MSGM), but now you can cop them for ridiculously low prices. "How low?" you ask. Well, you can score a pair of Givenchy jeans for 50 percent off of the original price, and that's just the beginning. There's even more luxury denim selections with just as amazing price tags—like the Saint Laurent patch skirt below that looks like a work of art. These are the type of deals that are extremely rare to find, but there's no need to worry. We've gathered several cool denim finds from the sale so you don't miss a thing.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Denim Jacket Skirt

Frankie $245 (Originally $350) SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Embroidered Relaced Crop

Frankie $270 (Originally $385) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Long Patchwork Denim Skirt

Saint Laurent $444 (Originally $1,850) SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Vintage Crop

Rag & Bone $245 (Originally $350) SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Denim Parka Jacket

Army by Yves Salomon $1,182 (Originally $1,970) SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Diavolina

RtA $242 (Originally $354) SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Jeans

Givenchy $460 (Originally $920) SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

The Mini Skirt

Sandrine Rose $149 (Originally $297) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Weekender Fray

Mother $167 (Originally $238) SHOP NOW

