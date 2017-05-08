Forever 21 Just Dropped the Prettiest Bridesmaid Dresses for $78

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
May 08, 2017 @ 11:30 am

One of the major bummers of weddings is that most bridesmaids get stuck spending a whole lotta money on a dress that they'll never wear again. But Forever 21 is about to put an end to the madness with its new bridesmaid collection. The fast-fashion retailer teamed up with Rory Laurie, the high-end designer who dressed Behati Prinsloo's bridesmaids, and together they have created The Pretty by Rory collection. It's a capsule of romantic bridesmaid dresses that any girl would be happy to wear over and over again.

In a video interview Laurie explains, "It's perfect because you could wear it to brunch or a wedding." And she's right. There are so many ways to wear the versatile dresses—like with metallic high heels or with pretty slides. And what's even better: The feminine designs look amazing on so many types of women. "We have different skin tones and body types, and I wanted everyone to put them on and feel pretty when they are wearing them," Laurie adds.

VIDEO: 21 Bridesmaid Dresses You Can Actually Reuse

 

And the pastel and floral print dresses leave plenty of room to splurge on the bachelorette party because prices are only $68 to $78. You can shop all of the gorgeous pieces right now in select U.S. Forever 21 stores or on Forever21.com via our roundup below.

 

Chiffon Maxi Dress

Chiffon Maxi Dress

Forever 21 $78
Floral Maxi Dress

Floral Maxi Dress

Forever 21 $68
Surplice Maxi Dress

Surplice Maxi Dress

Forever 21 $68
Flounce Maxi Dress

Flounce Maxi Dress

Forever 21 $68

