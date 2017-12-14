12 Flattering Coats For Your Shape

Alexis Bennett
Dec 14, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Nothing can ruin a good winter outfit like an ill-fitting coat. You know the one's that can leave you looking like a busted can of biscuits? Don't worry. That's not going to happen to you, if we can help it. We're all for wrapping up and staying warm, but there's no need to sacrifice style to stay warm.

Finding a figure-flattering coat will do the trick. Want to create the illusion of a cinched-in waistline? There's a coat for you. Or how about one that complements your thighs? It's just ahead. So keep reading for all of our favorite figure-flattering coats for every shape and size.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Shawl Collar Wrap Coat

Balance out wider hips with a design that draws the eyes upward—like a shawl collar coat.

Ann Taylor $198 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Double Breasted Fit & Flare Coat

Create the illusion of a thinner waistline with a fit-and-flare coat.

Laundry by Shelli Segal $150 (Originally $228) SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Flange Belted Coat

Add dimension to a straight body shape with a coat that will cinch in the waist.

Vince Camuto $199 (Originally $298) SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Dolly Double Breasted Jacket with Faux Fur Collar

Find a coat with strategically placed lines to flatter a curvy figure.

Dorothy Perkins $99 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Envelope Collar Double Breasted Coat

Keep petite frames portioned with a tailored doubled-breast coat.

Guess $160 (Originally $240) SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Twill Peacoat

Make a narrow frame look shapely with a drop-waist peplum coat.

Kate Spade $270 (Originally $398) SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Wool Blend Maxi Wrap Coat

Level out long torsos with a lengthy coat that elongates the legs.

Kenneth Cole $178 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Double-Breasted Fit & Flare Peacoat

Create an hourglass shape with a coat that is streamlined around the waist and flared at the hip.

DKNY $250 (Originally $445) SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Faux-Fur Collar Military Peplum Jacket

Take attention away from a round tummy with extra details like front pockets and peplum panels.

Kate Spade $428 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Belted Plaid Coat

Create the illusion of a curvier figure by wrapping a belt coat around a straight frame.

Calvin Klein $214 (Originally $305) SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Notch Lapel Peplum Coat

Add dimension to narrow frames with a flared coat that has a subtle peplum design.

kensie $150 (Originally $218) SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat

Balance full thighs with a design that emphasizes the upper body like a voluminous collar.

Tahari $230 (Originally $348) SHOP NOW

