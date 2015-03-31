Flapper Dresses

InStyle.com
Mar 31, 2015 @ 11:28 am
Flapper Dresses
pinterest
Flapper Dresses
Emmy Rossum in Behnaz Sarafpour
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
Flapper Dresses
pinterest
Flapper Dresses
Lindsay Lohan in Tommy Hilfiger
John Sciulli/WireImage
Flapper Dresses
pinterest
Flapper Dresses
Jacinda Barrett in Lanvin
Stephen Shugerman/Getty
Flapper Dresses
pinterest
Flapper Dresses
Elle Macpherson in Emporio Armani
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Flapper Dresses

Emmy Rossum in Behnaz Sarafpour
Advertisement
2 of 4 John Sciulli/WireImage

Flapper Dresses

Lindsay Lohan in Tommy Hilfiger
3 of 4 Stephen Shugerman/Getty

Flapper Dresses

Jacinda Barrett in Lanvin
Advertisement
4 of 4 Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Flapper Dresses

Elle Macpherson in Emporio Armani

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!