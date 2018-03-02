The One Dress Style That Flatters Every Figure and Will Never Go Out of Style

Back in the '50s Audrey Hepburn often posed for the cameras in the classic silhouette. And most recently, Beyoncé wore a Zimmermann one ($2,950; zimmermann.com) while carrying a Onna Ehrlich clutch to the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. Seasons may change and trends definitely come and go. But there's one thing that's withstood the test of time: the fit-and-flare dress.

It's also a design that looks equally as great on all shapes and sizes and is completely age appropriate for women from their teens to their 80's. Ladies with straight figures will love the curve-creating designs. And if you have a round tummy, the fit-and-flare silhouette snatches the waistline—something we all can appreciate.

If you don't already have one (or if you're ready to stock up), shop our favorite fit-and-flare dresses below.