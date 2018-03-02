The One Dress Style That Flatters Every Figure and Will Never Go Out of Style

Back in the '50s Audrey Hepburn often posed for the cameras in the classic silhouette. And most recently, Beyoncé wore a Zimmermann one ($2,950; zimmermann.com) while carrying a Onna Ehrlich clutch to the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. Seasons may change and trends definitely come and go. But there's one thing that's withstood the test of time: the fit-and-flare dress.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

It's also a design that looks equally as great on all shapes and sizes and is completely age appropriate for women from their teens to their 80's. Ladies with straight figures will love the curve-creating designs. And if you have a round tummy, the fit-and-flare silhouette snatches the waistline—something we all can appreciate.

If you don't already have one (or if you're ready to stock up), shop our favorite fit-and-flare dresses below.

Sweet Texture Fit & Flare Dress

Look for a dress that stops just above the knee and has sheer panels to show off the perfect amount of skin.

Opulent Fauna Fit & Flare Dress

A plunging silhouette will also elongate your neck.

Asymmetrical Neck Fit & Flare Dress

Upgrade your work-wear essentials with an asymmetric neckline.

Sunrise Midi Dress

Look for bright colors that will help you stand out.

Smocked Puff Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress

Puffed sleeves give the classic fit-and-flare dress a romantic feel.

Gingham Ruffle Sleeve Dress

Here's a cool daytime option that we'd pair with our favorite sneakers.

Belted Fit & Flare Dress

The belt around this design further emphasizes the waist.

Jackie O Lace Fit & Flare Dress

Grab this lace one to wear to those weddings, parties, and everything else on your schedule.

Lauren Stripe Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress

Stripes and ruffles make this fit and flare dress look effortlessly chic.

D Ring Fit & Flare Dress

Not afraid to show off your legs? This ultra-mini is perfection.

