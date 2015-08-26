When news broke last spring that former Hermes designer Christophe Lemaire and his partner Sarah-Linh Tran were doing a fall collaboration with fast fashion retailer Uniqlo, our hearts fluttered. We could only imagine the possibilities of fantastically designed (and affordable!) cozy separates. The lookbook has just arrived and Lemaire and Linh Tran's signature minimal aesthetic is on full display—think luxe lambswool cardigans, cashmere gaucho pants, and merino skirts all washed in Uniqlo's sophisticated neutrals.Though the heat wave is still blazing in New York and beyond, we're officially declaring it sweater weather on Oct. 2, when the collection hits stores and online.

Click through the gallery to see our editor picks in all their sumptuous glory, along with pricing.

PHOTOS: See the Best Knits from the Lemaire x Uniqlo Collaboration