Courtesy
When news broke last spring that former Hermes designer Christophe Lemaire and his partner Sarah-Linh Tran were doing a fall collaboration with fast fashion retailer Uniqlo, our hearts fluttered. We could only imagine the possibilities of fantastically designed (and affordable!) cozy separates. The lookbook has just arrived and Lemaire and Linh Tran's signature minimal aesthetic is on full display—think luxe lambswool cardigans, cashmere gaucho pants, and merino skirts all washed in Uniqlo's sophisticated neutrals.Though the heat wave is still blazing in New York and beyond, we're officially declaring it sweater weather on Oct. 2, when the collection hits stores and online.

Click through the gallery to see our editor picks in all their sumptuous glory, along with pricing.

PHOTOS: See the Best Knits from the Lemaire x Uniqlo Collaboration

1 of 16 Courtesy

Rayon Long Sleeve T Blouse 

$40

2 of 16 Courtesy

Wool Cashmere Wide pants 

$70

3 of 16 Courtesy

Work Short coat 

$130

4 of 16 Courtesy

Rayon No Collar Long Sleeve Shirt 

$40 

5 of 16 Courtesy

Rayon Wide Leg pants 

$50

6 of 16 Courtesy

Cashmere Long Turtleneck sweater 

$130

7 of 16 Courtesy

Cashmere Rib Turtle Neck sweater 

$130

8 of 16 Courtesy

Extra Fine Merino Skirt 

$50

9 of 16 Courtesy

Cashmere Blended Crop sweater 

$90

10 of 16 Courtesy

Extra Fine Merino Long Sleeve Jacket 

$90

11 of 16 Courtesy

Rayon Belted Long Sleeve Dress 

$60 

12 of 16 Courtesy

Lambswool Cropped sweater 

$50

13 of 16 Courtesy

Hooded coat

$150

14 of 16 Courtesy

Cashmere Blended cape 

$190

15 of 16 Courtesy

Cashmere V-Neck Long Sleeve Tunic

$130 

16 of 16 Courtesy

Lambswool V-Neck Sleeveless sweater 

$40

