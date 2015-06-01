Figure Flattery: How to Wear the Latest Trends

InStyle.com
Jun 01, 2015 @ 1:36 pm
Florals
pinterest
Florals
We've taken five of the hottest trends this summer-florals, shirtdresses, high-waist pants, safari, and shorts-and worked out the best way to wear them no matter what your body type.

First up: florals. When wearing florals, pick a print that coincides with your size. For example, petites like Thandie Newton should wear a smaller print; bigger women can carry a larger pattern.
Rex Features
Flatter a Large Bust
pinterest
Flatter a Large Bust
A deep v-neck on a floral top is flattering for bustier women. There's less print to overwhelm the body. And the low placement of the buttons ensure there will be no gaping at the chest.

BUY ONLINE NOW Ocho Rios floral cardigan J. Crew, $88; at jcrew.com.
Courtesy of JCrew
Conceal a Full Tummy
pinterest
Conceal a Full Tummy
A floral dress or tunic with a loose skirt hides a big belly nicely, without looking frumpy. The poofy sleeves add volume to the shoulder area, thereby minimizing the appearance of your lower half.

BUY ONLINE NOW Floral print tunic, Forever 21, $20; at forever21.com.
Courtesy of Forever 21
Flatter a Pear Shape
pinterest
Flatter a Pear Shape
An a-line skirt looks great on anybody, but especially on pear shapes. A white tank or short-sleeve button-up would look great on top of this floral skirt, tucked in to flaunt a small waist.

BUY ONLINE NOW Kate Skirt, Fossil, $20; at fossil.com.
Courtesy of Fossil
Create Curves
pinterest
Create Curves
Small busts and boy-shapes will get curvier with this floral top. The ruching in the middle gives the illusion of an hourglass figure and the subtle pleating at the bust gives the appearance of a larger chest.

BUY ONLINE NOW Numero Uno V-neck top, Searle NYC, $298; at searlenyc.com.
Courtesy of Searle NYC
Shirtdresses
pinterest
Shirtdresses
As seen on Nicky Hilton, this tailored look is a go-to staple for work days. If you are curvy, avoid over-exposing yourself by wearing a camisole underneath. That way, if any gaping occurs, you won't be showing any skin or undergarments. And remember that you don't necessarily need to wear the belt that comes with your dress. A great vintage one gives a nice edge to a solid or patterned shirtdress.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Overall Figure Flatterer
pinterest
Overall Figure Flatterer
Whether you want to cover untoned upper arms, accentuate an hourglass figure, add curves or amplify a small bust, this shirtdress will do it. The large belt helps create curves and whittle the middle, while the bust pockets add volume to the chest area. The length should hit just above the knee, which tends to be the most flattering spot on the leg for a dress or skirt to fall.

BUY ONLINE NOW Trinia shirt dress, Diane von Furstenberg, $398; at net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Emphasize the Shoulders
pinterest
Emphasize the Shoulders
Draw the eye away from a thicker lower half with a shirtdress that has detailing at the shoulder. Darker colors make any figure look smaller.

BUY ONLINE NOW Sister Flavie shirt dress, Paul amp Joe, $245; at net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Maternity Option
pinterest
Maternity Option
Even expectant women can jump on the shirtdress trend-just forego the buttons. The sash belt on this option, along with the neckline, helps to frame the bust.

BUY ONLINE NOW Monaco Dress, Isabella Oliver, $285; at isabellaoliver.com.
Courtesy of Isabella Oliver
Conceal a Large Lower Half
pinterest
Conceal a Large Lower Half
If you're small up top and big on the bottom, this is the shirtdress for you. The detailing, from the white piping to the chest pockets to the wide collar, add balance to a large lower half, which is downplayed with the simple black skirt.

BUY ONLINE NOW Cafe Rouge Shirt Dress, Betsey Johnson, $275; at zappos.com.
Courtesy of zappos.com
Safari Style
pinterest
Safari Style
The key to going safari is knowing that a little goes a long way. You can opt for a simple piece, like Gwen Stefani's sweater, and get just the right dose. And avoid wearing animal prints on any part of the body where you don't want to draw attention to: for example, if you don't like your lower half, wear a leopard print scarf at the neck to bring the focus up.
FlyNet Pictures
Hide Untoned Upper-Arms
pinterest
Hide Untoned Upper-Arms
Flaunt your decolletage in this sexy top while covering jiggly triceps. If you are slim on the bottom, pair this top with white pants. If you're larger on the bottom, opt for a black skirt or jeans.

BUY ONLINE NOW Zebra smocked top, Tibi, $171; at activeendeavors.com.
Courtesy of Active Endeavors
Add Curves to a Boyish Figure
pinterest
Add Curves to a Boyish Figure
The large belt cinches at the waist of this safari jacket to create the appearance of curves. The angled pockets and shoulder lapels help too. This is a great topper for skinny jeans or pants.

BUY ONLINE NOW Safari trench jacket, Forever 21, $30; at forever21.com.
Courtesy of Forever 21
Conceal a Large Upper Half
pinterest
Conceal a Large Upper Half
The billowing sleeves and unrestricted fit of this dress allow ample coverage for a bigger uppper half. The busy pattern keeps the eye moving, instead of drawing it to one spot. A bold shoe, something red for example, will draw the focus down to your feet and add a blast of color to this look.

BUY ONLINE NOW Leopard print dress, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, $460; at net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Play Up an Hourglass Silhouette
pinterest
Play Up an Hourglass Silhouette
A pencil skirt hugs curves in a most flattering manner and this safari skirt is a great example. If you're petite, look for a length that hits a few inches above the knee.

BUY ONLINE NOW Safari pencil skirt, Pink Tartan, $295; at saks.com.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
High-Waisted Pants
pinterest
High-Waisted Pants
This hot trend will be with us into the fall, so embrace it now! Petites like Ellen Pompeo should be mindful that an extreme cut like this can overwhelm a small figure. So opt for high heels and have the pants tailored to hit just above the ground. And balance wide-leg pants with a fitted top-bulk on top will make you look larger.
Brian Ach/WireImage
Accentuate a Small Waist
pinterest
Accentuate a Small Waist
Take advantage of this wide waistband to tuck in a fitted shirt and show off a little waist. Look for fabric that has stretch to it if you want to smooth at the hips.

BUY ONLINE NOW Casino high-waisted pants, Chaiken, $286; at saks.com.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Flatter a Long Torso
pinterest
Flatter a Long Torso
Break up a long torso with these high-waist trousers. The buttons add detail and help to visually chop up a long length.

BUY ONLINE NOW Royce sailor pant, Twenty8Twelve, $340; at shopbop.com.
Courtesy of shopbop.com
Conceal a Full Tummy
pinterest
Conceal a Full Tummy
Stay away from pleating if you have a bit of a belly-flat-fronted pants are a much better bet. Look for a pair that hits a few inches below the belly button, to disect the stomach area. Anything higher will make the paunch look larger.

BUY ONLINE NOW Lux high-waisted A-line pant, Urban Outfitters, $40; at urbanoutfitters.com.
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Add Definition to a Flat Butt
pinterest
Add Definition to a Flat Butt
The piped seams on these high-waist jeans run up the front and back, giving the illusion of definition to a flat bum. Flap pockets have the same effect and are important in high-waisted pants because without them, the rear will look flatter and saggier.

BUY ONLINE NOW Luna wide-leg jean, Goldsign, $240; at tobi.com.
Courtesy of Tobi.com
Shorts
pinterest
Shorts
Don't wear shorts based on the trends-wear the ones that are most flattering on your body. And as Vanessa Minnillo proves here, a little heel always makes the leg look trimmer, so if you're looking to lengthen those gams, grab a wedge heel and forego the flats.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
For Tall Women
pinterest
For Tall Women
Bermuda-style shorts look wonderful on long legs and can be worn with flats or heels. Shorter women should opt for a proportionally shorter pair that hits a few inches above the knee.

BUY ONLINE NOW Huba linen short, French Connection, $118; at frenchconnection.com.
Courtesy of French Connection
For Petites
pinterest
For Petites
Short shorts that aren't too full in the leg look clean and neat on petites. A heel with a bright pattern or color lengthens the leg by drawing the eye down it.

BUY ONLINE NOW Clean front shorts, Old Navy, $16.50; at oldnavy.com.
Courtesy of Old Navy
For a Full Rear-End
pinterest
For a Full Rear-End
Look for a roomy short if you have a large toosh. Also, detailing at the front of the waist will draw the eye there instead of to the behind.

BUY ONLINE NOW Isolde shorts, Tahari, $93; at bluefly.com
Courtesy of bluefly.com
Conceal a Belly Paunch
pinterest
Conceal a Belly Paunch
A short with a bit of stretch helps hold everything in, and a wider waist tab helps conceal as well. A black top would be ultra-slimming and elegant with this pair of cuffed shorts.

BUY ONLINE NOW Cuffed stretch short, Radcliffe, $81; at bluefly.com.
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
1 of 26

Advertisement
1 of 25 Rex Features

Florals

We've taken five of the hottest trends this summer-florals, shirtdresses, high-waist pants, safari, and shorts-and worked out the best way to wear them no matter what your body type.

First up: florals. When wearing florals, pick a print that coincides with your size. For example, petites like Thandie Newton should wear a smaller print; bigger women can carry a larger pattern.
Advertisement
2 of 25 Courtesy of JCrew

Flatter a Large Bust

A deep v-neck on a floral top is flattering for bustier women. There's less print to overwhelm the body. And the low placement of the buttons ensure there will be no gaping at the chest.

BUY ONLINE NOW Ocho Rios floral cardigan J. Crew, $88; at jcrew.com.
3 of 25 Courtesy of Forever 21

Conceal a Full Tummy

A floral dress or tunic with a loose skirt hides a big belly nicely, without looking frumpy. The poofy sleeves add volume to the shoulder area, thereby minimizing the appearance of your lower half.

BUY ONLINE NOW Floral print tunic, Forever 21, $20; at forever21.com.
Advertisement
4 of 25 Courtesy of Fossil

Flatter a Pear Shape

An a-line skirt looks great on anybody, but especially on pear shapes. A white tank or short-sleeve button-up would look great on top of this floral skirt, tucked in to flaunt a small waist.

BUY ONLINE NOW Kate Skirt, Fossil, $20; at fossil.com.
Advertisement
5 of 25 Courtesy of Searle NYC

Create Curves

Small busts and boy-shapes will get curvier with this floral top. The ruching in the middle gives the illusion of an hourglass figure and the subtle pleating at the bust gives the appearance of a larger chest.

BUY ONLINE NOW Numero Uno V-neck top, Searle NYC, $298; at searlenyc.com.
Advertisement
6 of 25 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Shirtdresses

As seen on Nicky Hilton, this tailored look is a go-to staple for work days. If you are curvy, avoid over-exposing yourself by wearing a camisole underneath. That way, if any gaping occurs, you won't be showing any skin or undergarments. And remember that you don't necessarily need to wear the belt that comes with your dress. A great vintage one gives a nice edge to a solid or patterned shirtdress.
Advertisement
7 of 25 Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

Overall Figure Flatterer

Whether you want to cover untoned upper arms, accentuate an hourglass figure, add curves or amplify a small bust, this shirtdress will do it. The large belt helps create curves and whittle the middle, while the bust pockets add volume to the chest area. The length should hit just above the knee, which tends to be the most flattering spot on the leg for a dress or skirt to fall.

BUY ONLINE NOW Trinia shirt dress, Diane von Furstenberg, $398; at net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
8 of 25 Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

Emphasize the Shoulders

Draw the eye away from a thicker lower half with a shirtdress that has detailing at the shoulder. Darker colors make any figure look smaller.

BUY ONLINE NOW Sister Flavie shirt dress, Paul amp Joe, $245; at net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
9 of 25 Courtesy of Isabella Oliver

Maternity Option

Even expectant women can jump on the shirtdress trend-just forego the buttons. The sash belt on this option, along with the neckline, helps to frame the bust.

BUY ONLINE NOW Monaco Dress, Isabella Oliver, $285; at isabellaoliver.com.
Advertisement
10 of 25 Courtesy of zappos.com

Conceal a Large Lower Half

If you're small up top and big on the bottom, this is the shirtdress for you. The detailing, from the white piping to the chest pockets to the wide collar, add balance to a large lower half, which is downplayed with the simple black skirt.

BUY ONLINE NOW Cafe Rouge Shirt Dress, Betsey Johnson, $275; at zappos.com.
Advertisement
11 of 25 FlyNet Pictures

Safari Style

The key to going safari is knowing that a little goes a long way. You can opt for a simple piece, like Gwen Stefani's sweater, and get just the right dose. And avoid wearing animal prints on any part of the body where you don't want to draw attention to: for example, if you don't like your lower half, wear a leopard print scarf at the neck to bring the focus up.
Advertisement
12 of 25 Courtesy of Active Endeavors

Hide Untoned Upper-Arms

Flaunt your decolletage in this sexy top while covering jiggly triceps. If you are slim on the bottom, pair this top with white pants. If you're larger on the bottom, opt for a black skirt or jeans.

BUY ONLINE NOW Zebra smocked top, Tibi, $171; at activeendeavors.com.
Advertisement
13 of 25 Courtesy of Forever 21

Add Curves to a Boyish Figure

The large belt cinches at the waist of this safari jacket to create the appearance of curves. The angled pockets and shoulder lapels help too. This is a great topper for skinny jeans or pants.

BUY ONLINE NOW Safari trench jacket, Forever 21, $30; at forever21.com.
Advertisement
14 of 25 Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

Conceal a Large Upper Half

The billowing sleeves and unrestricted fit of this dress allow ample coverage for a bigger uppper half. The busy pattern keeps the eye moving, instead of drawing it to one spot. A bold shoe, something red for example, will draw the focus down to your feet and add a blast of color to this look.

BUY ONLINE NOW Leopard print dress, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, $460; at net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
15 of 25 Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Play Up an Hourglass Silhouette

A pencil skirt hugs curves in a most flattering manner and this safari skirt is a great example. If you're petite, look for a length that hits a few inches above the knee.

BUY ONLINE NOW Safari pencil skirt, Pink Tartan, $295; at saks.com.
Advertisement
16 of 25 Brian Ach/WireImage

High-Waisted Pants

This hot trend will be with us into the fall, so embrace it now! Petites like Ellen Pompeo should be mindful that an extreme cut like this can overwhelm a small figure. So opt for high heels and have the pants tailored to hit just above the ground. And balance wide-leg pants with a fitted top-bulk on top will make you look larger.
Advertisement
17 of 25 Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Accentuate a Small Waist

Take advantage of this wide waistband to tuck in a fitted shirt and show off a little waist. Look for fabric that has stretch to it if you want to smooth at the hips.

BUY ONLINE NOW Casino high-waisted pants, Chaiken, $286; at saks.com.
Advertisement
18 of 25 Courtesy of shopbop.com

Flatter a Long Torso

Break up a long torso with these high-waist trousers. The buttons add detail and help to visually chop up a long length.

BUY ONLINE NOW Royce sailor pant, Twenty8Twelve, $340; at shopbop.com.
Advertisement
19 of 25 Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Conceal a Full Tummy

Stay away from pleating if you have a bit of a belly-flat-fronted pants are a much better bet. Look for a pair that hits a few inches below the belly button, to disect the stomach area. Anything higher will make the paunch look larger.

BUY ONLINE NOW Lux high-waisted A-line pant, Urban Outfitters, $40; at urbanoutfitters.com.
Advertisement
20 of 25 Courtesy of Tobi.com

Add Definition to a Flat Butt

The piped seams on these high-waist jeans run up the front and back, giving the illusion of definition to a flat bum. Flap pockets have the same effect and are important in high-waisted pants because without them, the rear will look flatter and saggier.

BUY ONLINE NOW Luna wide-leg jean, Goldsign, $240; at tobi.com.
Advertisement
21 of 25 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Shorts

Don't wear shorts based on the trends-wear the ones that are most flattering on your body. And as Vanessa Minnillo proves here, a little heel always makes the leg look trimmer, so if you're looking to lengthen those gams, grab a wedge heel and forego the flats.
Advertisement
22 of 25 Courtesy of French Connection

For Tall Women

Bermuda-style shorts look wonderful on long legs and can be worn with flats or heels. Shorter women should opt for a proportionally shorter pair that hits a few inches above the knee.

BUY ONLINE NOW Huba linen short, French Connection, $118; at frenchconnection.com.
Advertisement
23 of 25 Courtesy of Old Navy

For Petites

Short shorts that aren't too full in the leg look clean and neat on petites. A heel with a bright pattern or color lengthens the leg by drawing the eye down it.

BUY ONLINE NOW Clean front shorts, Old Navy, $16.50; at oldnavy.com.
Advertisement
24 of 25 Courtesy of bluefly.com

For a Full Rear-End

Look for a roomy short if you have a large toosh. Also, detailing at the front of the waist will draw the eye there instead of to the behind.

BUY ONLINE NOW Isolde shorts, Tahari, $93; at bluefly.com
Advertisement
25 of 25 Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

Conceal a Belly Paunch

A short with a bit of stretch helps hold everything in, and a wider waist tab helps conceal as well. A black top would be ultra-slimming and elegant with this pair of cuffed shorts.

BUY ONLINE NOW Cuffed stretch short, Radcliffe, $81; at bluefly.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!