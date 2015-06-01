Figure Flattery: How to Wear the Latest Trends

11 of 25 FlyNet Pictures

Safari Style

The key to going safari is knowing that a little goes a long way. You can opt for a simple piece, like Gwen Stefani's sweater, and get just the right dose. And avoid wearing animal prints on any part of the body where you don't want to draw attention to: for example, if you don't like your lower half, wear a leopard print scarf at the neck to bring the focus up.