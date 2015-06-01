Figure Flattery: How to Wear the Latest Trends

Florals
Rex Features
Flatter a Large Bust
Courtesy of JCrew
Conceal a Full Tummy
Courtesy of Forever 21
Flatter a Pear Shape
Courtesy of Fossil
Create Curves
Courtesy of Searle NYC
Shirtdresses
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Overall Figure Flatterer
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Emphasize the Shoulders
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Maternity Option
Courtesy of Isabella Oliver
Conceal a Large Lower Half
Courtesy of zappos.com
Safari Style
FlyNet Pictures
Hide Untoned Upper-Arms
Courtesy of Active Endeavors
Add Curves to a Boyish Figure
Courtesy of Forever 21
Conceal a Large Upper Half
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Play Up an Hourglass Silhouette
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
High-Waisted Pants
Brian Ach/WireImage
Accentuate a Small Waist
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Flatter a Long Torso
Courtesy of shopbop.com
Conceal a Full Tummy
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Add Definition to a Flat Butt
Courtesy of Tobi.com
Shorts
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
For Tall Women
Courtesy of French Connection
For Petites
Courtesy of Old Navy
For a Full Rear-End
Courtesy of bluefly.com
Conceal a Belly Paunch
Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
1 of 26
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement