Brace Yourselves: You're About to See Celebs Wearing This Cool Collection Everywhere

We've said it once, we'll say it again. It's time to get on board with the logo trend. But don't get it twisted. Not all logos are created equal. In fact, some logo-embellished pieces can end up looking cheesy. But not Fendi's FF Reloaded capsule collection. You can't go wrong with the squared logo, especially since the luxury design is the perfect balance of hip meets chic.

We freaked out when the brand dropped a sneak peek of the FF Reloaded capsule on Net-a-Porter's website back in April. And now, we're doing our happy dance once again because on May 14, Fendi finally released the entire FF Reloaded collection on its website.

You'll find everything you need to get the celebrity-approved look, from headbands to sneakers, decked out in the black and brown emblem. And the color scheme doesn't stop there. The logo received a cool white and black makeover that's super refreshing (and perfect for summer). These classic pieces will definitely turn into a modern classic before you know it. So go on and find a special piece to invest in below.