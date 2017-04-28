8 Chic Feminist T-Shirts to Wear Now and Forever

Courtesy
Ann Jacoby
Apr 28, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

How many shirts in your closet support a good cause? If the answer is none, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. One of our favorite denim brands, Amo, has launched its new “Babes Unite” T-shirt. Not only does it scream girl power but it supports Planned Parenthood with every purchase. Twenty percent of the proceeds from this shirt will be donated to the organization, and as Amo says, “It’s a reminder that we are stronger together!” We definitely agree. 

Scroll down for a roundup of more feminist T-shirts that we hope will empower and inspire you.

1 of 8 Courtesy

BABES UNITE T-SHIRT

AMO $119 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Wage Gap T-Shirt

Femininitees $34 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

WILD FEMINIST T-SHIRT

Wildfang $40 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

SQUAD GOALS T-SHIRT

Look Human $20 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

GRL PWR T-SHIRT

Etsy $10 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Feminist T-Shirt

My Sister $68 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Cats Over Catcalls T-Shirt

Femininitees $34 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

GIRL POWER T-Shirt

Minga London $16 SHOP NOW

