Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2018

Getty Images
Don't get left in the past. We're already looking forward to all of the 2018 fashion trends that will keep us up on our style game. Thank the biggest designers for setting the tone last September and giving us a sneak peek at what's to come in the new year. There's something for everyone: think a attention-grabbing fabrics and futuristic silhouettes that will make you feel like you're on The Jetsons (in a good way, of course).
VIDEO: Whoa - That's One Trend We Did Not See Coming
But don't totally disrespect 2017—we're still holding on to some key trends, but we're breathing new life into the motifs with a modern makeover. Find out exactly how it's done in our 2018 fashion trend roundup below.
1 of 15 JP Yim/Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Parachute Belts
Advertisement
2 of 15 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Image (2)
Wild West
Advertisement
4 of 15 Victor Boyko/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; Peter White/Getty Images
Patent Leather
Advertisement
5 of 15 Estrop/Getty Images; Randy Brooke/WireImage; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Shining Stars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 15 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Dramatic Gloves
Advertisement
9 of 15 Peter White/Getty Images; Catwalking/Getty Images; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Micro Minis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
12 of 15 Peter White/Getty Images; PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty
Denim Duos
Advertisement
13 of 15 Estrop/Getty Images; Albert Urso/Getty Images; VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Deconstructed Sleeves
Advertisement
14 of 15 Peter White/Getty Images; D'aprano/Getty Images; Peter White/Getty Images
Transparent Heels
Advertisement