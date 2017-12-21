Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2018

Alexis Bennett
Dec 21, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Don't get left in the past. We're already looking forward to all of the 2018 fashion trends that will keep us up on our style game. Thank the biggest designers for setting the tone last September and giving us a sneak peek at what's to come in the new year. There's something for everyone: think a attention-grabbing fabrics and futuristic silhouettes that will make you feel like you're on The Jetsons (in a good way, of course).

But don't totally disrespect 2017—we're still holding on to some key trends, but we're breathing new life into the motifs with a modern makeover. Find out exactly how it's done in our 2018 fashion trend roundup below.

Parachute Belts

Strap up with a sporty belt that will be all over your favorite street-style star's Instagram feed before you know it. You don't have to be a fitness fanatic to get in on this athletic trend. Balance out the sporty piece with a blazer dress—like model Nina Agdal did for the Whyte Studio presentation (above center).

Runway looks, from left: Fenty x Puma, Whyte Studio, Tibi

Wild West

Let your inner cowgirl run wild in 2018. Selena Gomez already took the Western-inspired outfit from Versace (above center) for a spin on the red carpet. Something as simple as adding a gold buckle belt to your classic jeans can help you get in the ranch-ready mindset.

Runway looks, from left: Louis Vuitton, Versace, Coach

Peek-a-Boo

Now is not the time to be shy. Show off a little skin with tulle pieces. You don't have to go all #FreeTheNipple on Instagram like the model (above center) at Harlem Fashion Row's presentation. The trend looks just as bomb layered with crop tops, slip dresses, and fancy undergarments.

Runway looks, from left: Topshop Unique, Fe Noel, Narciso Rodriguez

Patent Leather

Get ready to see wet-looking leather all over the place. Black isn't the only color that's getting the patent-leather makeover. You'll find the show-stopping fabric in red and more fun colors in 2018.

Runway looks, from left: Balmain, Ralph Lauren, Prabal Gurung

Shining Stars

You'll be reaching for sparkling pieces long after New Year's day. Fashion houses like Gucci (above left) made sequins daytime appropriate by layering dresses with white T-shirts. Pair your sparkly tops with jeans and sneakers for an instant cool-girl vibe.

Runway looks, from left: Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors

Puff Up

Maybe bigger is better. Turn up the volume with dramatic pieces that feature larger-than-life details. Go for puffed up sleeves or exaggerated peplum skirts to look like a runway star in real life.

Runway looks, from left: Carolina Herrera, Emanuel Ungaro, Fendi

Flirty Fringe

On breezy spring days, you'll look absolutely fab rocking a piece with fringe details. Blake Lively is already on board and wore the Monse jersey (above center) on a date night with her hubby.

Runway looks, from left: Max Mara, Monse, Anna Sui

Dramatic Gloves

Want to get away with wearing short-sleeve dresses and tops in the winter? Long gloves will help you get through the chilly temperatures in style. For the fashion risk takers, go with one over-the-top mitt like the models at the Rick Owens presentation (above left).

Runway looks, from left: Rick Owens, Erdem, Calvin Klein

Micro Minis

Prepare for shorter hemlines. Skirts will be shorter than ever in 2018 and in boxy silhouettes that make them feel very modern.

Runway looks, from left: Sonia Rykiel, Chloe, Helmut Lang

Remixed Prints

Shake things up with bold, contrasting prints. Not sure where to start? Play it safe by sticking to a uniform color palette for various patterns—like at Burberry's show (above left). Or test out the same print in multiple tones—like the plaid number at Mary Katrantzou's presentation (top right). The easiest way to get the job done is to cop a dress that does all of the work for you.

Runway looks, from left: Burberry, Miu Miu, Mary Katrantzou

Double Wrap

Strap up tightly with not one but two belts. The more wraps the better. Insider secret: Go a few sizes up and wrap one around your waist twice to make things easier.

Runway looks, from left: Anne Demeulemeester, Lanvin, Jil Sander

Denim Duos

Everything will look better when done twice in 2018. And that goes for your denim pieces, too. A jean jacket and coordinating skirt will be a hit all year.

Runway looks, from left: Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Tom Ford

Deconstructed Sleeves

An update to the off-the-shoulder trend: deconstructed sleeves. Think of pieces with dramatic designs that look as if the sleeves are torn away from the outfit.

Runway looks, from left: Valentino, LaQuan Smith, Givenchy

Transparent Heels

Love it or hate it. Clear heels aren't going anywhere. In 2018 the fashion trend is getting a fashion-forward update with chic details and stand-out silhouettes.

Runway looks, from left: Maison Margiela, Giorgio Armani, Prabal Gurung

Fluffy Feathers

Makeover your basic button-down shirts with wispy feathers—like the models at the Nina Ricci show (above center). Or go all out with fluffy boots similar to the ones shown at Saint Laurent's. Either way, you'll be spot on with the 2018 fashion trends.

Runway looks, from left: Proenza Schouler, Nina Ricci, Saint Laurent

