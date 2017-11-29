12 Fashion Tips That'll Make You Look Younger

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Alexis Bennett
Nov 28, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

The search for the fountain of youth usually involves beauty creams and serums that promise to vanish fine lines and minimize the appearance of wrinkles overnight. But aging gracefully goes beyond applying a moisturizer before bedtime. The decisions you make in the fashion department can also add unwanted years. But with the right fashion tips—like choosing flattering colors and accessories—you can easily shave off a few years from your look.

Not sure if your outfit choices are making you look older than you really are? Ahead, you'll find 12 fashion tips that will work in your favor.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 12 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Make Trends Your Own

No need to commit 100 percent to trends just to look younger. Put your own twist on the latest fashion movements—like Angelina Jolie. Here, she took on the lingerie-inspired trend without actually showing her underwear.

$3,650 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Never Say No to Sequins

Sparkly outfits aren't only reserved for teenage girls. A sequin number can work at any age and give off a youthful appearance, especially when paired with chic silhouettes like a jumpsuit.

$87 (Originally $114) SHOP NOW
3 of 12 James Devaney/GC Images

Lengthen Your Legs

Something as simple as choosing the right shoe can make you look younger. Stick with designs that elongate your legs for a youthful effect. Look for options with cutouts and open details—like Nicole Kidman's Chloe Gosselin heels. These designs create the illusion of extra height.

$270 (Originally $675) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Joe Maher/Getty Images

Stock Up on Fitted Jeans

Nothing ages you like denim that's frumpy or bulges up in all of the wrong places. Remember the embarrassing mom jeans of the '90s? Well, they've received a modern update with stretchy fabric that's flattering on all figures. Find the right pair, and you'll look younger than ever.

$70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Pierre Suu/GC Images

Embrace Color

For a youthful pick-me-up, give your black duds a break and test out bright colors. You can keep things simple with one shade or have fun with multiple hues.

$47 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hire a Tailor

We've said it once, we'll say it again. No amount of styling can save ill-fitting clothes, plus unflattering garments can age your entire look. But with the right tailor, your entire wardrobe can get an instant upgrade. The best part about tailoring: It's actually affordable. Something like hemming your pants will only cost around $10.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mix and Match Your Accessories

Stay away from matching jewelry sets and break up your look with stylish pieces that can stand on their own. Here, Jennifer Lopez demonstrates how it's done with gold hoop earrings and an Hermes bracelet.

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Shorten Your Hemlines

Mini skirts aren't only for school girls. You can work shorter hemlines at any age. Take note from Celine Dion, who balanced out her minidress with long sleeves and over-the-knee boots.

$28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Highlight Your Shoulders

Again, don't be afraid to show skin. Highlighting the right places like your shoulders is the easiest way to score a youthful look that is stunning at any age.

$48 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Lars Niki/Getty Images

Invest in a Statement Shoe

Shoes are probably the number-one giveaway of age. But sassy boots will always save the day. Invest in a standout pair that plays up your personality and wear them often.

$150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Rich Polk/Getty Images

Show Off Your Figure

Don't ever feel like you need to hide behind baggy clothing. No matter your shape, size, or age, look for pieces that flatter and cinch in the right areas—like the pink waistband on Darby Stanchfield's outfit. Still not comfortable? Throw a blazer over your shoulders for a subtle yet covered-up feel.

$498 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Rethink Neutrals

Yes, all-black outfits are easy. But the dark color can draw attention to imperfections in the skin. Swap out the deep hue for lighter neutrals like a flattering nude that complements your skin.

$130 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!