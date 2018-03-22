5 Essentials Fashionistas Stock Up on Every Season

Courtesy  
Samantha Cohen
Mar 22, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

It's easy to get distracted by all of the hypnotizing trends out there. Sure, we wish we could splurge on all of the new arrivals that are constantly dropping at our favorite stores. (Have you seen the new goodies at Net-a-Porter?) But don't be distracted, folks. If you want to be a smart shopper, you'll need to know which items are worth buying each season and which are not. Ahead, we've gathered the essentials that fashion's it girls make sure to re-stock on each and every season.

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Ruffled Floral Print Midi Dress

LBDs are a must, but you'll also see your favorite style stars wearing the season's most trendy dresses. Right now, it's all about dainty silhouettes with ruffles and floral prints.

Ganni $250 SHOP NOW
Leather Bucket Bag

Leather Bucket Bag

Every woman should have one classic bag in their closet that can be worn year round. But fashionistas also make sure that they keep a fresh new design to update their look with the ever-changing trends.

Yuzefi $434 SHOP NOW
Red Leather Mule

Red Leather Mule

Nothing pulls an outfit together like the perfect shoe. The easiest way to look like a street style star is to make sure you've got a trendy heel in your closet each season. Something like a bright, red mule will transform even the simplest of outfits. 

Dorateymur $405 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Cat Eye Acetate Sunglasses

New sunglasses aren't just for the summer. You'll need to protect your eyes from the sun's UV rays in the winter, too, especially since the rays are strongly reflected off of the white blankets of snow.

Karen Walker $270 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

White Leather Cowboy Ankle Boot

Winter, spring, summer, fall ... a leather boot can be worn all year. So make sure you stock up often. This spring the western-inspired cowboy boots will be huge.

Zara $169 SHOP NOW

