If the Coastal Grandma Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?

It's just as comfy but a tad more exciting.

If Coastal Grandma Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?

Are you a coastal grandmother? According to TikTok user Lex Nicoleta, if you "love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, cozy interiors, and more," you might be — despite not actually have grandkids. Rather, it's a term Nicoleta coined to describe this specific, joy-inducing lifestyle and fashion aesthetic, which has now taken the internet by storm. Everywhere you turn, there seems to be some sort of roundup pushing beige sweaters and wide-brim straw hats.

But what if you're not that person?

What if you do enjoy the relaxation aspect, cozy clothing, and 2022's trousers trend, but also crave color, sequins, and excitement in your wardrobe?

Enter Fancy Grandma, which is similar to Coastal Grandma but with a bit more...spice.

While Coastal Grandma style icons are Oprah and Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give, Fancy Grandma style leans more toward the cast of The Golden Girls and Yetta from The Nanny. In many ways, Coastal Grandma comes with the pressure of having it all together, being organized, cooking dinner every night, and reading the best books while chilling on the beach and never dirtying your entirely white (or beige) home. Fancy Grandmas, on the other hand, are eccentric. They have tchotchkes, stockpile snacks, and religiously watch a TV show they call "my show." They always smell really good because they love all kinds of scents, and they also can't resist shopping for a good deal. They like to get dressed up, but at the same time, keep their outfits on the practical side, usually with matching sets (think Mother of the Bride) and an elaborate pair of earrings.

Fancy Grandma Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Speaking of the fashion aspect, comfort is still a priority for Fancy Grandmas, but this aesthetic contains more flair. Knit sweaters, trousers, and loose jackets are staples, but instead of light neutral colorways, their go-tos feature prints, metallics, and embellished details. As previously mentioned, Fancy Grandmas enjoy accessorizing: Scarves, statement earrings, and fun purses (which may or may not contain snacks for later) are a must.