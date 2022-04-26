If the Coastal Grandma Trend Isn't for You, How About Its Alternative, Fancy Grandma?
Are you a coastal grandmother? According to TikTok user Lex Nicoleta, if you "love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, cozy interiors, and more," you might be — despite not actually have grandkids. Rather, it's a term Nicoleta coined to describe this specific, joy-inducing lifestyle and fashion aesthetic, which has now taken the internet by storm. Everywhere you turn, there seems to be some sort of roundup pushing beige sweaters and wide-brim straw hats.
But what if you're not that person?
What if you do enjoy the relaxation aspect, cozy clothing, and 2022's trousers trend, but also crave color, sequins, and excitement in your wardrobe?
Enter Fancy Grandma, which is similar to Coastal Grandma but with a bit more...spice.
While Coastal Grandma style icons are Oprah and Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give, Fancy Grandma style leans more toward the cast of The Golden Girls and Yetta from The Nanny. In many ways, Coastal Grandma comes with the pressure of having it all together, being organized, cooking dinner every night, and reading the best books while chilling on the beach and never dirtying your entirely white (or beige) home. Fancy Grandmas, on the other hand, are eccentric. They have tchotchkes, stockpile snacks, and religiously watch a TV show they call "my show." They always smell really good because they love all kinds of scents, and they also can't resist shopping for a good deal. They like to get dressed up, but at the same time, keep their outfits on the practical side, usually with matching sets (think Mother of the Bride) and an elaborate pair of earrings.
Speaking of the fashion aspect, comfort is still a priority for Fancy Grandmas, but this aesthetic contains more flair. Knit sweaters, trousers, and loose jackets are staples, but instead of light neutral colorways, their go-tos feature prints, metallics, and embellished details. As previously mentioned, Fancy Grandmas enjoy accessorizing: Scarves, statement earrings, and fun purses (which may or may not contain snacks for later) are a must.
Celebrities have already begun hopping on the Fancy Grandma trend. Ahead, we're rounding up a few great outfit ideas that will help you nail this not-so-basic look.
A Matching Set
We're talking both pants and skirts, the latter of which may be maxi length. The key is to find one that's beyond basic, whether it's in a bold color, like Amanda Seyfried's lacey pick, or includes a playful print and embellishments.
Shiny Details
Fancy Grandmas gravitate toward shiny material. We can 100% picture a grandma wearing Elizabeth Olsen's outfit to an important family function (just add a card that contains money!), but at the same time, we're lusting after this Armani Couture look for ourselves.
Fun Outerwear
Fancy Grandmas do not have a ton of time to relax like Coastal Gradmas do. They have appointments and are always on the go, so their coats tend to be important. Follow their lead by investing in outerwear that's warm yet statement-making, featuring faux fur or embroidery. You can also pull the Lizzo-approved, Fancy Grandma move of wearing it with easy slip-on shoes.
Comfortable Cool
Fancy Grandma closets contain a ton of loose clothing, but at the same time, this woman always looks pulled together. Elsa Hosk's sleek set and turtleneck combo would be a must-have, and a true Fancy Grandma likely owns a similar structured bag and pair of loafers.
Sequins
You can't be a Fancy Grandma without sequins. This woman enjoys dressing up, and sequins do feel particularly fancy. Minus the cutouts, Camila Morrone nailed the look at the 2022 Oscars.
Playful Pants
Follow Drew Barrymore's lead by skipping bottoms that are too stiff and going with a looser alternative. At the same time, don't settle for cotton neutrals — be sure to reach for satin materials, lace, or embellisments instead.
Quirky Cardigans
Cardigans are a staple for a variety of grandma fashion aesthetics, but Fancy Grandmas prefer those with whimsical colors, animal prints, faux fur trims, or jeweled buttons. Complete with those brown pants, Gabrielle Union's outfit is very Fancy Grandma.
Button-Up Dresses
And yes, these babies should include collars and look super similar to Syndey Sweeney's choice. The one switch, however, would be trading the heels for loafers or oxfords, which are easier to walk in.
Practical Footwear
Reach for slides (slippers), supportive sneakers, and classic loafers, much like the ones Julia Robers wore with her suit.
Costume Bin Dressing
A great Fancy Grandma outfit should cause some confusion, leaving people to wonder how piling on layers and mismatched items can look so darn good. In other words, it's the extra-comfy version of Bella Hadid's aesthetic.
Animal Print
Feel free to stock up on animal prints. Fancy Grandmas — and Sarah Jessica Parker! —enjoy rocking a leopard coat or an oversized zebra jacket.
