The Fall 2018 Trends Celebrities Couldn’t Wait to Wear

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 28, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you're an in-demand celebrity, you have the best stylists on speed dial, meaning you pretty much get to wear anything in the world whenever you want. And when I say anything, I'm talking about items that aren't even available for purchase yet.

Months before us mere mortals even had the chance to purchase the best fall pieces, several A-listers have already worn their favorites. But we're not jealous. We're actually thanking them for helping us figure out what's worth investing in and what's not.

So before you blow your savings on an uncertain trend, scroll down to see which fall pieces our favorite style stars are actually already wearing.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 6 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Fall Florals

I know you remember that line from The Devil Wears Prada. But seriously, this might be one of the most popular floral prints of the season. Gabrielle Union wore the slip dress ($2,050; stellamccartney.com) version of the patchwork floral print. While Chloë Grace Moretz (at the top) and Amy Adams went with long-sleeve versions of the fall must-have. And maybe wearing floral in Fall even makes the print a little bit "groundbreaking."

Advertisement
2 of 6 ROSIEHW/INSTAGRAM

One-Shoulder Long Sleeves

Sure, one arm might get a little cold, but we'll try anything in the name of fashion (and to get some cold-shoulder action during the fall). Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's already getting a head start with this one-shoulder, long-sleeve Stella McCartney jumpsuit ($2,750; stellamccartney.com). And we're copying the look with this MSGM top ($184; farfetfch.com).

3 of 6 VANESSAHUDGESNS/INSTAGRAM

Animal Prints

We can't say it enough: Animal prints are truly having a moment. And Vanessa Hudgens didn't waste time wearing this trendy leopard print dress ($995; shopbop.com). You can find look-alikes from Mango for $100, Topshop for $75, and Missguided for $60.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Velvet Frabics

You don't need to wait until the holidays to pull out the luxe velvet pieces. Regina Hall rocked this velvet Diane Von Furstenberg ($898; dianevonfurstenberg.com) jumpsuit in early August. YES, AUGUST! And we're stocking up on velvet pants ($140; shopbop.com) and blazers ($550; nordstrom.com), too.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Garden Prints

Don't just stop at the flowers. Bring as many branches, leaves, and all of the foliage possible into your fall wardrobe—like Jessica Biel in this Johanna Ortiz dress ($3,250; modaoperandi.com).

Advertisement
6 of 6 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Neon Suits

You saw how Blake Lively did it, so the brighter the better. And don't worry: it doesn't have to be an intimidating yellow hue. A bright coral, similar to Michelle Dockery's suit is just as trendy. So grab an electric blazer ($525; saks.com) to brighten up your work wardrobe.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!