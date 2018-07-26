Grab These Trendy Fall Jackets Before Prices Go Up

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sorry, guys, but it's time to face it. Summer is almost over. I know it hurts. But at least we have all of those soft, cozy trends to look forward to—like fluffy shearling and faux-fur animal prints.

If you wait too long to get on board with the upcoming trends, you're going to have to pay full price (and you know how expensive coats and jackets can be). So you might as well grab them now, especially since they're all marked down at Nordstrom's Anniversary sale.

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Fall Shopping Strategy

Get familiar with the biggest Fall 2018 jacket trends below and shop the best deals, too.