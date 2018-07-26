Grab These Trendy Fall Jackets Before Prices Go Up

Sorry, guys, but it's time to face it. Summer is almost over. I know it hurts. But at least we have all of those soft, cozy trends to look forward to—like fluffy shearling and faux-fur animal prints.

If you wait too long to get on board with the upcoming trends, you're going to have to pay full price (and you know how expensive coats and jackets can be). So you might as well grab them now, especially since they're all marked down at Nordstrom's Anniversary sale.

Get familiar with the biggest Fall 2018 jacket trends below and shop the best deals, too.

 

1 of 15 Catwalking/Getty Images

Menswear-Inspired Coats

As seen at Stella McCartney.

2 of 15 Courtesy

Plaid Mix Wool Coat

Halogen $170 ($259 after the sale) SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Glen Plaid Lace Trim Coat

kensie $130 ($198 after the sale) SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Peplum Leather

As seen at Louis Vuitton.

5 of 15 Courtesy

Thea Peplum Hem Leather Jacket

Tahari $260 ($398 after the sale) SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

Ruffled Faux Leather Jacket

Sejour $100 ($149 after the sale) SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Faux Shearling

As seen at Tod's.

8 of 15 Courtesy

Faux Fur Teddy Bear Coat

kensie $93 ($139 after the sale) SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Faux Shearling Jacket

Caslon $86 ($129 after the sale) SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Estrop/Getty Images

Sheer Jackets

As seen at Maison Margiela.

11 of 15 Courtesy

Olivia Sheer Parka

Zella $93 ($139 after the sale) SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Rubberized Fishtail Parka

Levi's $100 ($158 after the sale) SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Animal Prints

As seen at Max Mara.

14 of 15 Courtesy

Leopard Print Wool Blend Coat

Kate Spade $246 ($368 after the sale) SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat

kensie $150 ($228 after the sale) SHOP NOW

