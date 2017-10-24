5 Fall Fashion Pairings You Would Never Think to Try

Oct 24, 2017

There's something so comforting about classic fashion pairings, like sweaters and skirts, or a white tee and jeans (they serve as the backbone to any number of everyday uniforms, after all). But instead of relying on the standard fare for fall, drum up unpredictability with runway-inspired combos you wouldn't think to try. Surprising, yes, but unwearable, they are not. From faux fur and track pants to fair isle and shine, read on to find out how to pull off five unexpected pairings. 

Shop our five pairings below. 

1 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

FAUX FUR JACKET + TRACK PANTS

Runway inspiration: Chloé

Shop the combo: H&M jacket, $129; hm.com. Tory Sport pants, $138; torysport.com.

Melding the posh with the sporty is so easy with this effortless look. 

2 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

PLAID + FLORAL

Runway inspiration: Gucci

Shop the combo: Veronica Beard top, $350; veronicabeard.com. Mango pants, $80; mango.com.

Mixing different prints can seem complicated, but keep tones similar and you will be a master. 

3 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

FAIR ISLE SWEATER + FANCY SKIRT

Runway inspiration: Loewe

Ground an otherwise too-fancy embellished skirt with a classic fair isle sweater for a fun day look. 

Shop the combo: L.L.Bean sweater, $70; llbean.com. J. Crew skirt, $198; jcrew.com

4 of 5 Estrop/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

BLANKET PRINT JACKET + LEATHER SKIRT 

Runway inspiration: Louis Vuitton

Shop the combo: Pendelton jacket, $154 (originally $348); the-house.com. Coach skirt, $695; coach.com.

A heritage jacket is not just reserved for the weekends when styled with a leather mini skirt and cool boots for the every day. 

5 of 5 Catwalking/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

SILK SHIRTDESS + WOOL SKIRT

Runway inspiration: Fendi

Shop the combo: Equipment dress, $470; net-a-porter.com. Aritzia skirt, $198; us.aritzia.com.

Try a wool skirt OVER your silk shirtdress for a new styling take. Make sure to choose a dress long enough to peek out from below the skirt hemline to play with proportions. 

