5 Fall Fashion Pairings You Would Never Think to Try

Catwalking/Getty Images (2); Estrop/Getty Images
There's something so comforting about classic fashion pairings, like sweaters and skirts, or a white tee and jeans (they serve as the backbone to any number of everyday uniforms, after all). But instead of relying on the standard fare for fall, drum up unpredictability with runway-inspired combos you wouldn't think to try. Surprising, yes, but unwearable, they are not. From faux fur and track pants to fair isle and shine, read on to find out how to pull off five unexpected pairings.
VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Clothing Basics
Shop our five pairings below.
