The One Sundress That You Can Wear Over and Over Again This Summer

The next time you're on the hunt for the perfect summer dress, you might want to start your search looking for a crisp option with eyelet details. The pretty dresses are universally flattering, and can be worn to every event you have planned this summer. Just take a look at Rihanna.

The singer left us speechless in a Dior design while announcing the LVMH Prize winner. She dressed up the flowy white dress with black pumps, a hat, and a mini bag for the fashion-forward outing. But there are so many ways to customize the look for any event.

You could slip on a pair of slides to create an effortless daytime look. Throw on a slip underneath an eyelet dress, and it turns into a chic option to wear to the office. You could even take the same frock and wear it as a swimsuit cover up. The outfit combinations are pretty much endless, especially since the cotton fabric gives off casual summer vibes, while the lace insets add a dressier twist.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite eyelet dresses for you to shop the versatile look.

1 of 11 Courtesy

NHA KHANH Jane Eyelet A-Line Gown

$120 (Originally $450) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

J.Crew Eyelet Lace Dress

$98 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Self Portrait Raglan Midi Dress

$510 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

FOXCROFT Taylor Eyelet Shirtdress

$128 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

TORY BURCH Broderie anglaise cotton dress

$595 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Lark & Ro. Short-Sleeve Eyelet Tassel Shift Dress

$65 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

THEORY Taytee Cotton & Linen Maxi Dress

$285 (Originally $475) SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Striped broderie anglaise cotton dress

$250 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

J.O.A. Embroidered Eyelet Dress

$105 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

TEMPTATION POSITANO Begonia Cotton Cover-Up Maxi Dress

$575 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Trina Turk Eyelet Cotton Wrap Dress

$348 SHOP NOW

