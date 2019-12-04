The $65 Party Dress That’s About to Be Everywhere Was Created by One of Hollywood’s Biggest Stylists

Image zoom Courtesy

It’s always fun to get all dressed up to celebrate the holidays with friends. But what isn’t fun is blowing a bunch of money on a look that you’ll only wear once. Thankfully, Express and Karla Welch, superstar stylist to celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Busy Phillipps, are here to save the day.

The two have teamed up once again, this time on an affordable and absolutely glamorous holiday capsule collection. “This collection is based on my favorite vintage pieces, the most special things in my closet,” says Welch. “Because we all need those outfits that we put on to party and feel spectacular.”

One of the highlights of the collection is the sequin slip dress, which has a flattering, slightly loose fit. It's only $65 right now, but the price will probably go back up to $108 soon. The lineup also has sparkling sequin pants, luxe skirts, and sexy lace blouses.

The duo also worked in some runway trends like sharp suiting and animal prints. “I actually consider leopard to be a neutral,” says Welch. “And I think anybody can wear it. With jeans and a T-shirt? Perfect. With a full skirt? Even better.”

The collection won't be available to the public until December 5, but InStyle.com has a secret link to shop the entire thing a day early. With prices as low as $65, pieces are sure to sell out quickly. So go on and get a head start here.