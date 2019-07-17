One of Hollywood’s Most Powerful Stylists Created an Affordable Clothing Line, and Damn It’s Good

Image zoom Courtesy

If you ever thought it was impossible to find stylish, runway-worthy clothes at the mall, think again. Express has teamed up with Karla Welch (she's the go-to stylist for stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, and Amber Valletta) to create a limited-edition capsule collection, and every single piece looks undeniably cool.

"I wanted to make pieces that are forever, although they are incredibly affordable," Welch tells InStyle.com. "And you can easily transition these pieces from season to season."

In the Express x Karla collection, you'll find a pretty eyelet dress that's cute enough to wear to a fancy event for only $70. The roster also has all of the basics covered, from crisp button-down blouses ($50; express.com) to stretchy tube tops ($20; express.com) to timeless polo shirts ($60; express.com).

Going for more hot-girl-summer vibes? The latex mini skirts ($50; express.com) with ruching on the side will definitely shut things down.

Karla also acknowledged how tricky office dressing can be, especially during the summertime. She designed some cool linen blazers ($128; express.com) with coordinating mini skirts, which are easy to mix and match with other pieces.

"It's kind of like a full closet," Welch explains. "If this is all you had, it's all you'd need."