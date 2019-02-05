You’ll Never Guess Where We Found All of the Latest Trends for Less Than $100

Image zoom OLIVIACULPO/INSTAGRAM

On any given day, you can find Olivia Culpo posing on Instagram for her 3 million followers while wearing buzzy designer items like a top-handle Senreve handbag or Fendi's over-the-knee boots. But every now and then, the former Miss Universe manages to sneak in some affordable finds, too.

"I like to mix those pieces in with more affordable, trendy pieces," Culpo says. "I have been providing those options on my website and now I get to actually help create some of them." Culpo's speaking about her new partnership with Express, a collection of track pants, Bermuda shorts, dresses, tees, and jumpsuits.

The most expensive items in the line are a glittery sequin dress and an office-ready blazer for $138. Everything else is well under $100, with most pieces priced around $40.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo Has a “Moral Clause” When it Comes to Posting Sponsored Content

"What is really important to me is quality, and I have found that you can find good quality at any price point if you are a discerning shopper," Culpo adds.

Of her favorite items, Culpo says, "I really love the GRL PWR shirt because it has meaning behind it. Honestly, I feel powerful when I take the time for myself. Sometimes even selecting an outfit and taking time to mix the right pieces together can feel very creative to me and showing your creativity is powerful."

You can find the entire collection on Express's website.