These Classic Pants Have Been Sold 31 Million Times — and They Just Got Their First Makeover in 20 Years

We tested the new style so you don’t have to.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti is a Commerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Express Editor Super High Waisted Straight Ankle Pant
Photo: Courtesy

When looking back at your teen years, we're willing to bet that images of your local mall come to mind. One of those mental callbacks likely goes straight to one of our favorite Y2K brands, Express. But what you likely don't realize is that you've probably seen Express' best-selling pants regularly since the early 2000s.

We're talking about the brand's beloved Editor Pants, which, according to Express, have sold over 31 million pairs. And they're about to sell a whole lot more: This tried and true style just received its first makeover since debuting back in 2003. The "world's most versatile pant" now comes in several different cuts and rises, which make it a friendly fit for nearly anyone — whether you're holding onto your skinny jeans for dear life (we are, too) or embracing Gen-Z's callback to wider legs and lower waistbands. And we got a first-hand look.

Editor Super High Waisted Straight Ankle Pant
Courtesy

Shop now: $80; express.com

In total, there are now four styles to choose from — a low-rise boot cut, high-rise flare, super high-rise straight, and high-rise skinny — but now with modern touches (like real pockets) and comfortable, high-quality fabrics.

After trying on a pair of the super high-rise straight leg pants, I was impressed by how well they fit, how soft the material was, and how instantly elevated and professional I felt in them. These pants are nothing like the dress pants or "work pants" I first wore after graduating college and beginning my career. These aren't made out of the cheap nylon I used to have to settle for, but I wasn't an editor back then.

Editor Super High Waisted Straight Ankle Pant
Courtesy

Shop now: $80; express.com

The pants have a touch of stretch to them, thanks to the spandex in their fabric blend, but after wearing them myself, I was happy to notice that they don't lose their shape or stretch out over the course of a day. The pants are available in black and a deep navy blue, ensuring that they'll pair well with nearly anything in my closet. And with back-to-office season approaching fast, I'm relieved to have something new to wear around my colleagues in the coming weeks.

Grab yourself a pair of Editor Pants from Express to add to your wardrobe ahead of fall in one (or more) of these updated styles today, before the rest of the brands' millions of shoppers scoop them all up.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
J Crew Clothing Haul Story
J.Crew's Comeback Is Going Viral on TikTok, so I Did a Clothing Haul
Best-overalls-tout
The 10 Best Overalls for Every Body and Budget
Spanx White Pants Restock
Spanx's Completely Opaque White Pants Sold Out in Just 2 Weeks — but Now They're Back 
Stay Cool This Summer With These 8 Pairs of Linen Pants
Stay Cool This Summer With These 8 Pairs of Linen Pants
Everlane Denim Shorts Review
These '90s-Inspired Denim Shorts From a Celeb-Loved Brand Are Key to My Summer Uniform 
15 Black Work Pants That Will Elevate Your Back-to-Office Wardrobe
15 Black Work Pants That Will Elevate Your Back-to-Office Wardrobe
Madewell Instacozy Denim
These Madewell Jeans Are the First Pants to Fit Me in Years
These 8 Jeans Make Flat Butts Look Rounder and Perkier
These 8 Jeans Make Flat Butts Look Rounder and Perkier
Best Period Underwear
The 12 Best Period Underwear For Every Kind of Flow
The Ultimate Jeans Guide for Short Torsos
The Ultimate Jeans Guide for Short Torsos
Best Jeans for Women
17 Jeans for Women That Are Actually Worth Buying
no show thong
15 Pairs of the Best No-Show Panties—Including Options for People Who Hate Thongs
TK
How to Find the Pair of Vintage Levi's Jeans That Fit You Best
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Spanx Leggings I Wear Everywhere Are Quietly 34% Off — but They're Bound to Sell Out
Satina Bike Shorts
Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings Brand Released $18 Bike Shorts With Pockets Just in Time for Summer
Hanky Panky Thongs Prime Day Deal
The Sexy, Stretchy Underwear Jennifer Aniston and I Both Wear Is Still 35% Off at Amazon