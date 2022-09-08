Fashion Clothing These Classic Pants Have Been Sold 31 Million Times — and They Just Got Their First Makeover in 20 Years We tested the new style so you don’t have to. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is a Commerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy When looking back at your teen years, we're willing to bet that images of your local mall come to mind. One of those mental callbacks likely goes straight to one of our favorite Y2K brands, Express. But what you likely don't realize is that you've probably seen Express' best-selling pants regularly since the early 2000s. We're talking about the brand's beloved Editor Pants, which, according to Express, have sold over 31 million pairs. And they're about to sell a whole lot more: This tried and true style just received its first makeover since debuting back in 2003. The "world's most versatile pant" now comes in several different cuts and rises, which make it a friendly fit for nearly anyone — whether you're holding onto your skinny jeans for dear life (we are, too) or embracing Gen-Z's callback to wider legs and lower waistbands. And we got a first-hand look. Courtesy Shop now: $80; express.com In total, there are now four styles to choose from — a low-rise boot cut, high-rise flare, super high-rise straight, and high-rise skinny — but now with modern touches (like real pockets) and comfortable, high-quality fabrics. After trying on a pair of the super high-rise straight leg pants, I was impressed by how well they fit, how soft the material was, and how instantly elevated and professional I felt in them. These pants are nothing like the dress pants or "work pants" I first wore after graduating college and beginning my career. These aren't made out of the cheap nylon I used to have to settle for, but I wasn't an editor back then. Courtesy Shop now: $80; express.com The pants have a touch of stretch to them, thanks to the spandex in their fabric blend, but after wearing them myself, I was happy to notice that they don't lose their shape or stretch out over the course of a day. The pants are available in black and a deep navy blue, ensuring that they'll pair well with nearly anything in my closet. And with back-to-office season approaching fast, I'm relieved to have something new to wear around my colleagues in the coming weeks. Grab yourself a pair of Editor Pants from Express to add to your wardrobe ahead of fall in one (or more) of these updated styles today, before the rest of the brands' millions of shoppers scoop them all up. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit