These Classic Pants Have Been Sold 31 Million Times — and They Just Got Their First Makeover in 20 Years

When looking back at your teen years, we're willing to bet that images of your local mall come to mind. One of those mental callbacks likely goes straight to one of our favorite Y2K brands, Express. But what you likely don't realize is that you've probably seen Express' best-selling pants regularly since the early 2000s.

We're talking about the brand's beloved Editor Pants, which, according to Express, have sold over 31 million pairs. And they're about to sell a whole lot more: This tried and true style just received its first makeover since debuting back in 2003. The "world's most versatile pant" now comes in several different cuts and rises, which make it a friendly fit for nearly anyone — whether you're holding onto your skinny jeans for dear life (we are, too) or embracing Gen-Z's callback to wider legs and lower waistbands. And we got a first-hand look.

In total, there are now four styles to choose from — a low-rise boot cut, high-rise flare, super high-rise straight, and high-rise skinny — but now with modern touches (like real pockets) and comfortable, high-quality fabrics.

After trying on a pair of the super high-rise straight leg pants, I was impressed by how well they fit, how soft the material was, and how instantly elevated and professional I felt in them. These pants are nothing like the dress pants or "work pants" I first wore after graduating college and beginning my career. These aren't made out of the cheap nylon I used to have to settle for, but I wasn't an editor back then.

The pants have a touch of stretch to them, thanks to the spandex in their fabric blend, but after wearing them myself, I was happy to notice that they don't lose their shape or stretch out over the course of a day. The pants are available in black and a deep navy blue, ensuring that they'll pair well with nearly anything in my closet. And with back-to-office season approaching fast, I'm relieved to have something new to wear around my colleagues in the coming weeks.

Grab yourself a pair of Editor Pants from Express to add to your wardrobe ahead of fall in one (or more) of these updated styles today, before the rest of the brands' millions of shoppers scoop them all up.