The Fashion Rules Model Candice Huffine Always Breaks

For years, we've been told to wear this "that way" or wear that "this way", but it's time to say goodbye to all of those outdated fashion rules. Mega-retailer Express just launched its latest spring campaign "Express. Your rules." Think of it as a rallying cry to encourage all of us to forget all of those BS guidelines that honestly don't make any sense. "In a backwards way, it means that there are no rules," Candice Huffine, who stars in the campaign exclusively tells InStyle.com. "You know, I write my own rules. I don’t follow any standards or expectations that society might try to place on me."

So what are some of the so-called rules that Huffine totally ignores? For one, she's not a fan of that old horizontal-stripe myth. "The stripe one is mind-boggling because stripes are incredible," says Huffine. "I love all types of stripes." And you can throw that all black rule out of the window, too. "I think there was a rule at one time that curvy women need to be covered [up] or in dark clothes because it makes them look slimmer," Huffine continues. "But my number one goal in life isn’t to look slimmer. I’m totally happy with how I look and who I am. So that means I’m going to wear prints because I’m not trying to hide anything. In fact, I’m going to wear prints on prints!"

Huffine has redefined what it means to be a high-fashion model, showing off her curvy figure in campaigns for international brands and walking in the biggest runway shows, like Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano. And she's not just modeling. She's using her voice to encourage us all to just be ourselves. "Just show up," Huffine adds. "Be who you are, and these are the clothes that you can do that in."

And the campaign news doesn't stop there. Express is also expanding its in-store size offerings. In 130 Express stores across the nation, sizes will go up to 18 and 2XL. Yep, this is major. "There’s a ton of super sexy day-to-night bodysuits," Huffine explains. "I just love the inclusion of bodysuits that fit everyone." And you'll also find pieces that will make you excited to get dressed for work—like chic pants and blouses. So head to your nearest Express store to shop the extended sizes.