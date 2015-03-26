Exposed Zippers

InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 4:39 pm
Kate Hudson, Alexander Wang, The Look, Exposed Zippers
pinterest
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson in Alexander Wang
Alexander Tamargo/WireImage
Gwen Stefani, Marc by Marc Jacobs, The Look, Exposed Zippers
pinterest
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani in Marc by Marc Jacobs
Stefanie Keenan/Sipa Press
Helena Christensen, Diesel, The Look, Exposed Zippers
pinterest
Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen in Diesel Black Gold
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Evan Rachel Wood, Prada, The Look, Exposed Zippers
pinterest
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood in Prada
Toby Canham/Getty Images
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson in Alexander Wang
Advertisement
2 of 4 Stefanie Keenan/Sipa Press

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani in Marc by Marc Jacobs
3 of 4 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen in Diesel Black Gold
Advertisement
4 of 4 Toby Canham/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood in Prada

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!