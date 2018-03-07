Boob Blazers Are the Next Trend That’s About to Blow Up

For a few years now, sheer tops and dresses have turned bras into the stars of some of the biggest street style and red-carpet looks. But the exposed-underwear trend is starting to take a more modest turn—well, sort of. Instead of crowding the runways with peek-a-boo/lingerie pieces, designers are redistributing the sex appeal into opaque fabrics with the help of exposed underwire. That's right, that metal part of your bra, which probably annoys the f— out of you, is quickly becoming fashion's hero piece.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Why? Because it can take something like a boring turtleneck and turn it into the sexiest thing you've ever owned. Dion Lee showed us how it's done, and there were even a few blazers (probably not so suitable for work) with underlined boobs.

Leather trench coats were given the sexy makeover, too, at Alexander Wang. Nina Ricci, Helmut Lang, Off White—the list of designers on board with the underwire trend goes on and on. But we won't bore you. Let's skip to the fun part and shop the trend, below.