Boob Blazers Are the Next Trend That’s About to Blow Up

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Mar 07, 2018 @ 10:00 am

For a few years now, sheer tops and dresses have turned bras into the stars of some of the biggest street style and red-carpet looks. But the exposed-underwear trend is starting to take a more modest turn—well, sort of. Instead of crowding the runways with peek-a-boo/lingerie pieces, designers are redistributing the sex appeal into opaque fabrics with the help of exposed underwire. That's right, that metal part of your bra, which probably annoys the f— out of you, is quickly becoming fashion's hero piece.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

Why? Because it can take something like a boring turtleneck and turn it into the sexiest thing you've ever owned. Dion Lee showed us how it's done, and there were even a few blazers (probably not so suitable for work) with underlined boobs.

JP Yim/Getty Images

Leather trench coats were given the sexy makeover, too, at Alexander Wang. Nina Ricci, Helmut Lang, Off White—the list of designers on board with the underwire trend goes on and on. But we won't bore you. Let's skip to the fun part and shop the trend, below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

BLACK STRUCTURED UNDER BUST BODYSUIT

Here's a subtle (and affordable) way to ease into the underwire trend.

PrettyLittleThing $23 (Originally $27) SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Shirt Cutout Bodysuit

Lingerie brand Fleur du Mal created this ultra-sexy collared shirt.

Fleur du Mal $256 (Originally $365) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Ruched Cotton V-Neck Corseted Blouse

The corset waist on this blouse sits high up to outline the bust area.

Jonathan Simkhai $495 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Lowe Dress

Even party dresses are getting the underwire treatment.

Acler $394 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Cropped leather top

Can't forget about the crop tops. The curved wire makes them look ten times hotter.

Tre $1,335 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Cutout Shoulder Bomber

The underwire makes even this cut-out shoulder blouse look ten times cooler.

Helmut Lang $565 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

'ADALIN' DARK GREY RIB KNIT JERSEY BODYSUIT

A long-sleeve blouse gets an upgrade with the daring silhouette.

House of CB $89 SHOP NOW

