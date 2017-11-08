The Exclusive Promo Code That Will Help You Save Big on Your Holiday Jewels

Alexis Bennett
Nov 08, 2017 @ 9:00 am

The season for major glitz and glamour is upon us. But there's no need to cut into your gifting budget in order to look your best. All you really need are a couple of chic jewels to help you win best dressed at all of those holiday parties on your calendar. And Baublebar is here to help InStyle readers steal the spotlight with an exclusive discount.

On November 8, shoppers can score some gorgeous earrings, necklaces, rings, or bracelets without paying full price. Just use the promo code "INSTYLE" before you checkout, and you'll receive 25 percent off of site-wide purchases.

We've already got our eye on the dangling earrings and layered necklaces. And we're definitely going to grab a few baubles for our friends, too. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite items before it's too late.

1 of 5 Courtesy

PISA TASSEL EARRINGS

Add a fringe touch to your outfit, and you'll always be on trend.

$42 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

ANTONIETTA STATEMENT NECKLACE

Turn the average black dress into a work of art with this statement necklace.

$68 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

NOEL DROP EARRINGS

Try on beaded accessories this holiday season for a dazzling look.

$38 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

SUGARPLUM TASSEL PENDANT NECKLACE

Layer on a sparkly pendant for an instant touch of glam.

$48 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

MARACA DROP EARRINGS

Upgrade your stud game with these over-the-top danglers.

$34 SHOP NOW

