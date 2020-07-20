Everlane Just Launched Its Biggest 50%-Off Sale Ever
Hurry, these deals will be gone before you know it.
If you’re a fan of Everlane, you know that the brand typically approaches the concept of sales a little differently than most. Its Choose What You Pay sales allow shoppers to pick from three discounted prices on selected pieces — the idea being that you can opt to pay a little more to help the brand foot the bill for things like its sustainability efforts and research. But today, Everlane is switching things up with a more traditional summer sale.
Unlike its CWYP events, this one features a single discounted cost for each included item, and Everlane has dropped prices by as much as 50 percent. A quick scan of the sale section reveals popular celebrity-approved pieces, including the jumpsuit Meghan Markle has worn on more than one occasion, Jennifer Lawrence’s skinny jeans, and a pair of slingbacks that have been spotted on both Markle and Angelina Jolie.
Along with celebrity favorites, the sale features plenty of summer essentials, from lightweight linen tanks to comfortable slip-on sandals. With jumpsuits starting at $60, denim from $40, and tops for as little as $30, now is a great time to give your closet a seasonal refresh. You can even stock up on stylish knits for the fall ahead of time while they’re seriously marked down — some cost just $15 right now.
Many items are already selling out in certain sizes, so you’ll want to shop fast to snag the summery top, comfy shoes, or classic pair of jeans you have your eye on. To help speed up the process, we listed some of our favorite discounted pieces below. Ready, set, shop!
